SCC Foundation to award $100K

Sampson Community College’s admissions deadline is fast approaching, and students need to begin now thinking about financial assistance for the upcoming school year.

The application deadline for Sampson Community College Foundation scholarships is April 15. These scholarships are funded through donations from the local community and assist full-time students with academic needs.

According to Lisa Turlington, executive director of the foundation, by completing this single application, students are eligible for all potential SCC Foundation awards for the 2019-2020 academic year. SCC Foundation scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year are awarded for the fall 2019 semester and the spring 2020 semester.

For the upcoming school year, the foundation will award more than $100,000 in scholarships to more than 90 deserving applicants. The foundation scholarship application is open to all individuals who plan to enroll as a full-time student at SCC during the next academic year.

Each year the foundation works to raise funds to help make college admissions easier. Both the donors and the scholars benefit through reward of opportunities.

“One of the primary functions of the foundation is to raise money to support student scholarships, and it is a privilege to help many of our students who work, raise families and go to school,” Turlington said. “Many of the Foundation scholars do not qualify for federal aid, but still need help paying for college.”

Many times, state or federal funding in the form of college grants cannot meet the demand of the number of students with aspirations to get an education with limited funding of their own. The donors who provide the scholarship funds through the SCC Foundation are the providers who give so graciously to fill that gap and support these students and ultimately, the community itself.

“We at the SCC Foundation are particularly excited this time of year as we make our scholarship awards, a total of more than $100,000,” Dr. Paul Viser, SCC Foundation member, said. “We exist primarily for this very purpose: to provide financial support for our students. All year, we interact with our donors through our golf tournament, receptions, special lectures, and the annual phonathon. It is now that our work has direct impact, personal and real. I salute the students, who make the most of every dollar as they juggle jobs, family duties, and classwork during their academic years.”

According to Turlington, the foundation plays a vital role in assisting students with scholarships to help pay for educational expenses. There are many students, she added, that are ineligible to receive federal and state financial aid, and without the scholarship funds, may not be able to attend school.

Sampson Community College has many advantages for students, according to president Dr. Bill Starling. In addition to lower tuition costs, students at SCC are benefited with small class sizes, personal attention from faculty and staff, a growing number of programs to choose from, and support services that promote student success.

For a student planning to transfer to a North Carolina state supported university, attendance at Sampson will only enhance that opportunity to transfer and graduate. students seeking admission into a program of study, they also need to complete placement testing and provide high school transcripts and transcripts of any post-secondary coursework they wish to have recognized by SCC. Specialized programs such as nursing and Basic Law Enforcement have additional requirements.

Students may apply for admission at anytime, however, staff encourages early admissions to guarantee course selection. The priority deadline to complete admissions for fall semester is May 1, although the school will continue to admit students after the deadline. School officials urge students to apply early, as they risk the chance of not having enough time to complete the admissions and financial aid process.

Scholarships will aid 90 students; deadline approaching

