Supplements for teachers may decrease

After being on the job for just a week, Dr. Wesley Johnson began ruffling feathers this past fall when he proposed freezing employee supplements as part of his four-year plan to save the system more than $1 million. A modified proposal of that original plan was presented to board members during Thursday night’s board meeting.

Despite growing academically and in student enrollment, school administrators are concerned funding provided from county commissioners may not be enough to adequately provide for that growth. Additionally, mandates from state legislature being sent down the pipe could put less state funds in the account of the school system, forcing administration to reach deep into local pockets.

“Anything we can’t fund from state money, we have to shift to another pot of money,” Johnson said, referring to covering the costs associated with more than 30 locally funded positions, as well as other district needs.

A multi-year plan, which includes decreasing teacher supplements, was partially presented to the board Thursday, with much of the discussion held in open session. The board did enter closed session to discuss specific positions that are funded locally and could possibly be absolved once the teacher retires or moves to another district.

A final vote on all presented information is expected to take place at the May 7 meeting.

According to Johnson, Clinton City Schools has made many budget-saving measures in the last year, including adjusting the global learning partnership provider, maximizing the use of E-rate funding for technology, streamlining professional development to more in-house and partnering agencies, continuing the grass cutting and driver’s education contracts with staff and reorganizing the central office and administrative duties.

However, those efforts aren’t enough to address the problem of a dwindling fund balance, officials said.

As part of the efforts to cover costs, the district is requesting an increase in the per pupil allocation from county commissioners in the 2019-20 budget. In a letter addressed to Sampson County manager Ed Causey, an increase of $102 per pupil has been requested — moving the current allocation of $1,069 to $1,171.

This increase, Johnson said, will allow the district to address certain financial needs.

“This requested increase is a result of 1) possible increases in salary, retirement and health insurance costs for locally paid positions, 2) due to the K-3 class size requirements we will have the need for an additional 2-3 teachers in 2019-2020 with additional increases in the next four year, and 3) escalating utility costs,” the letter reads.

In October, Johnson proposed freezing supplements at the 2017-18 level, which, he said, would save the system approximately $86,000 in the following year. Currently, based on supplement numbers from 2017, Clinton City Schools’ average supplement is $4,214, making it the 14th highest paid supplement in the state of North Carolina.

It is behind Wake, Chapel Hill/Carrboro, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Guilford, Buncombe, Alamance-Burlington, Union, Nash-Rocky Mount, Person and Onslow.

Neighboring Cumberland County, with nearly 3,000 more teachers and 80 more facilities, has a lower average supplement than Clinton. According to data provided by Johnson during the meeting, Cumberland’s average teacher supplement in 2017 was $3,523.

Johnson’s proposal to board members Thursday would move the supplement pay from a percentage of salary to a three-tiered system. To determine the amount of supplement, Johnson said he took 10 percent of the base salary for each year of service (the current supplement amount) and deducted $500 for the total scale amount. The reduction would also carry over into administrative staff currently receiving a supplement.

Master degrees and National Board Certifications will also be factored into the supplement amount. According to the proposed tier scale, the smallest supplement received would be $3,000 for beginning teacher with only a bachelor’s degree. Supplements would max out at $5,700 for a teacher with 25 or more years of experience and who holds a higher-level degree and is Nationally Board Certified.

Supplements for administrators and central office staff fell under the same formula as the teachers, with each current employee expected to see a $500 reduction in their supplement amount. New hires, like the executive director of human resources and executive director of finance, will not receive a supplement. The loss of the supplement will be factored into the base salary negotiations at the time of the hire.

Board members entered into closed session after more than three hours discussing Johnson’s proposed supplement changes to talk about specific positions that could be frozen based on cut funding.

“We are going to look at those retiring or moving on to greener pastures and make a decision if that position is essential,” Johnson said. “There will be no reduction in force.”

Clinton City’s total fund balance has dwindled in the last several years, from $2,364,634 at the end of the 2015-16 budget to about one-third of that amount, $872,416, as projected, by the end of the current 2018-19 fiscal year.

The school system sent a budget proposal to the Sampson Board of Commissioners that would allocate another $639,909 in fund balance in the 2019-20 budget. If that was spent, it would leave just $232,507 by July 2020, roughly one-tenth of the total fund balance the city schools had just four years prior.

“There were decisions made in the past that impact the ability of our superintendent to make a budget,” board member Dr. Stuart Blount said.

Blount was previously the superintendent of the system, and wanted to shed light on board decisions that were made regarding personnel and an increase in the amount of money spent for salaries of new positions and pay increases.

“These decisions that we made impact our current superintendent,” he added.

Johnson compared the fund balance to a cruise ship.

“You can’t just turn around a cruse ship immediately,” Johnson explained. “You have to turn it over time. When we get the cruise ship turned around and back on track, where it needs to be, we will begin to see great progress.”

The board requested time to review all information before making a final decision, which is expected to be made in May.

