SCS funding request rises

Leaders from Sampson County Schools are requesting an additional $1.3 million from county commissioners for the 2019-2020 fiscal year to help teachers in classrooms throughout the district.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy and Finance Officer Stephen Britt made a presentation to Board of Education during a Thursday work session. The total amount of the request for expense funding is about $10.1 million.

“While that sounds like we’re asking for a lot, it really just scratches the surface of what are needs are,” Bracy said about the $1.3 million addition to the request. The system received about $8.8 million for the current year.

According to school leaders, the increases would help in many areas. Some of them included salaries, making up for budget cuts, more social workers, technology, insurance needs for weather incidents and professional development for educators.

While comparing the district to other school systems, Bracy said Sampson would need close to $2.9 million — $1.6 million more than the extra $1.3 million being requested — to be somewhere in the middle, instead of in the bottom third in funding.

He continued and said that classified salaries are lower than neighboring districts such as Duplin and Bladen counties, based on research. More than 200 full-time employees make less than $27,000 per year. He also brought up a four-year treasurer employee who makes $24,000 and works 11 months each year.

“We’re losing a lot of people,” Bracy said. “We lost people to neighboring districts.”

The average salary for teacher assistants is $22,000.

“Obviously they’re not in this for the money,” he said. “They’re here because they love what they do, they love our county and they love working with our kids. We really feel that our employees need a better living wage than what we currently have. We’re asking for support to help them increase their living wage.”

District leaders would also like to add more social workers to cover all sections of Sampson Schools. Currently two employees are serving about 8,200 students at 18 schools. Bracy said they work hard, but they need support. For this, the district is asking for $250,000.

“It’s my goal to have a social worker that serves all of our districts,” Bracy said about the Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway and Union areas. “One per district — I think that would be much more efficient than those two ladies riding around in this big county, trying to support our students. As well as they have done, surely with more additional support they can better serve our students.”

Another request is $150,000 for technology. The school system is expecting less state funding. Fines and forfeitures provide money for it, but it goes up and down each year. With a new accounting software conversion, the district is seeking $40,000 for the system’s future change.

Bracy said there’s unknown issues involving salary and benefit increases, with pending decisions from state lawmakers.

“We’re really guessing what the legislature will do,” Bracy said. “We see House bills and Senate bills each and every day and we don’t know what’s going to become reality. But we’re just looking at request based on historical increases and a little unofficial data from the Department of Public Instruction.”

Britt echoed Bracy’s belief about an additional $1.3 million barely scratching the surface of needs. Sampson should be in the middle range of funding, but currently it is near the bottom compared to other districts, Britt noted.

“It would be more than what we’ve ever received for an increase in any given year from the county, but it’s still below average in the state,” Britt said. “As I said many times before, it’s my personal opinion that just because a child is raised in Sampson County doesn’t mean that they should have any less of an opportunity for education than any other child across the state.”

Britt added that state funding at this point is a stab in the dark at the moment for matters such as needing $95,000 for classroom supplies and materials from local funds. The state provides $30 per student for supplies.

The total amount of listed expenses for the 2019-2020 fiscal year is $13.2 million. For the previous period, the total was about $12 million.

After the request was presented, Board chairman Tim Register shared the same beliefs as Bracy and Britt about local students deserving the best education possible.

“And we would implore the county commissioners to look in every pocket they have to increase our funding because we are losing funding from the state and as a result of it, our kids are the ones who will suffer as a result,” Register said. “Unquestionably, they are the most important asset that we have in this county at any given time. All of our futures depend on how well educated our children are.”

Register continued and said that quality education does not come at a bargain.

“At some point in time, the county commissioners need to understand that and they need to step up to the plate to fund us at the very best level that’s possible,” Register said. “I understand that no one wants a tax increase, but we certainly feel that if there’s anything that’s worthwhile to spend money on, it’s the children of Sampson County.”

A final decision for 2019-2020 expense funding request will be made during the Board of Education’s next meeting in mid-April.

Additional $1.3M need ‘scratches surface’

