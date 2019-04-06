Kramden donates to Union

Cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy assist students with setting up computers. - Rubestene Fisher Potter, a board member for Kramden Institute, and Cadet Lilly of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy set up a computer for a family. -

After putting more than 150 computers in homes throughout western Sampson County in March, the Kramden Institute continued their mission Friday in the Union District.

With the assistance of cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe and volunteers from the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund, many students and parents from Union Elementary and Union Middle schools turned on the computers after all the cords were in the right places. It was made possible by Kramden Institute’s Tech Scholars Program.

“Our families are very blessed,” said Dr. Theresa Melenas, principal of Union Middle School. “A lot of our students can’t afford computers and this is a fabulous way to have access and keep up with their peers.”

Melenas added that she’s excited that the computers have a lot of applications that don’t require Internet access. Cari DelMariani, director of programs for Kramden, said it was great to return to Sampson County. At the middle school and elementary school, 70 and 30 computers were distributed respectively. More than 150 were previously distributed between Roseboro Elementary School and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School.

“We’re happy to be here again, making even more of an impact in the community.” DelMariani said. “It’s nice to have the ChalleNGe students helping us out.”

The Kramden Institute, a nonprofit, distributes computers from donated materials. With the help of volunteers, the computers are refurbished before they’re sent to students across North Carolina. The visit was made possible by Rubestene Fisher Potter, a board member for Kramden Institute. Potter, president of the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund, said she feels very fortunate that the organization formed a partnership with the technology group.

“If the children know how to do things, then they can help the parents,” Potter said about crossing the digital divide.

The mission of the organization is to raise money for scholarships and bring resources to the children of Sampson County.

“Our organization is committed to bringing resources to these children so they have many of the things that other children have,” Potter said. “The children are always so excited and it makes it all worthwhile when you can see the smile on the faces and the appreciation from the parents.”

Robert Potter, chief financial officer for the scholarship fund, expressed how it bridges a gap of having computers at school, but not at home.

“It helps them cross this technical divide and it also helps to enforce what they were introduced to in school,” he said. “Now, they have their personal computers and they can do research and homework at the house.”

Millus Turman, CEO of the scholarship fund, shared his appreciation for Dr. Mark Dibner, CEO of Kramden Institute.

“His legacy will live on Sampson County as each household crosses the digital divide,” Turman stated.

Aleah Parker, a volunteer and scholarship recipient, traveled from Robeson County to help along with her grandmother Blanche Boone. Parker is currently attending the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“I’m having a good time,” she said. “It’s nice helping the people get something they need to further their education.”

Cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy assist students with setting up computers. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Kramden_2.jpg Cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy assist students with setting up computers. Rubestene Fisher Potter, a board member for Kramden Institute, and Cadet Lilly of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy set up a computer for a family. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Kramden_1.jpg Rubestene Fisher Potter, a board member for Kramden Institute, and Cadet Lilly of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy set up a computer for a family.

Computer outreach continues in Sampson

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.