Sampson 4-H‘ers show off talents

Four-H participants show their trophies and awards after the talent show. - Many student musicians display their talents during the show. -

From singing to dancing, Sampson County has a lot of talented youth.

Some of that talent competed in the Sampson County 4-H Talent Show that was held at Sampson Community College on March 21. A total of nine youth performed nine acts to comprise the Talent Show in dance, vocal and instrumental categories. The Talent Show was hosted as a part of the North Carolina 4-H Entertains program that encourages youth to express their selves through dancing, singing, acting and more. The top two individual or group acts from the contest will go on to represent Sampson County 4-H at the Southeast District Entertains Contest that will be held in Craven County on June 21.

Kaylee Lackey took home first prize in the Individual Vocal category with her rendition of “You Don’t Know My Name” by Grace Vanderwaal which she played on her ukulele. Amber Lackey sang “You Will Be Found”, a song made famous by the musical Dear Evan Hanson. Amber took home second prize.

In the Dance Group Category, a team consisting of Jewell Carr and Lizzie Knowles performed an clogging routine to “We Go Together” from the movie Grease and took home first place. Friends Madison Lackey and Anna Warren clogged to “Every Beat” by North Point Worship and was able to secure the second place spot. Sisters Amber Lackey and Kaylee Lackey danced to “God’s Great Dance Floor” by Chris Tomlin and took home third.

In the Individual Dance category, Jewell Carr lit up the room when she clogged to “Fearless”, a song by Jasmine Murray, earning her first place. Alannah Cain followed with a groovy clogging routine to “Stupid Cupid.”

In the Individual Instrumental category, Loralei Bellanger played “March of the Kings” on the harp, winning her first place. Haley Matthis won second place by playing “Amazing Grace” on her guitar. Jewell Carr, Lizzie Knowles, Loralei Bellanger received the highest overall scores of the night, securing them a spot to represent Sampson County 4-H and perform at District Activity Day in June.

Sampson County 4-H would like to thank our sponsors Sampson Community College and Evans Entertainment and Rentals for their support of this event. For more information about the 4-H Entertains program or Sampson County 4-H, please call 910-592-7161

