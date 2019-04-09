Suspects in trouble after stops

Thompson - Boykin -

Two Sampson County residents are in trouble again following recent traffic stops by county law enforcement.

In the most recent stop, Brittany Ayana Nicole Boykin, 23, of 208 Aaron Road, Salemburg, has been charged with failing to stop at at stop sign/flashing red light, carrying a concealed gun, maintaining a vehicle for the sale and storage of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to reports, Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop April 4 at South Fayetteville and West College Street, Salemburg. Boykin’s vehicle was reportedly stopped for a motor vehicle violation in Salemburg. Upon approach, the officers smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said.

During the search, a firearm and methamphetamine was found, leading to the charges.

Boykin has previous convictions in Sampson of simple assault/affray and wanton injury to real property in 2015. She was given a suspended sentence and probation. A conviction in Wake County of maintaining a place for the sale and storage of a controlled substance followed in 2016, for which another suspended sentence and probation was handed down.

Boykin’s probationary status is inactive, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS).

Boykin was placed under $35,000 secured bond for the charges against her.

The day before, on April 3, Matthew Conan Thompson, 33, of 810 Miller St., Clinton, was charged following a traffic stop with speeding, improper passing, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, littering not greater than 15 pounds, failing to stop at a red light, reckless driving to endanger and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

He was taken into custody in the area of Turkey Highway and Matthis Road.

Deputies reportedly observed the suspect vehicle drive by them on Main Street in Clinton and recognized the driver as Thompson, who has been entered wanted for child support violations.

Deputies attempted to stop the suspect and he failed to yield, Smith stated. The pursuit extended outside Clinton on N.C. 24 East toward Turkey.

“As the vehicle approached Matthis Road, the suspect struck a citizen’s vehicle, causing minor damage and then the suspect ran off of the roadway and into a ditch,” said Smith. “A deputy’s vehicle also received damage during the incident, but no injuries occurred.”

Thompson was taken into custody without further incident.

He was also charged with failure to appear on counts of expired registration card and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, as well as child support.

His bond was set at $21,080

According to the NCDPS database, Thompson has several previous convictions in Sampson from 2004 to 2015. His convictions include simple assault/affray, possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance, selling and delivering a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony breaking and entering, larceny, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and fictitious information to law enforcement officer.

He is not currently on probation, court records show.

Drugs, weapons charges served

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

