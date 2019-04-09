School officials talk big-ticket items

Mark Hammond, executive director of Auxiliary Services, makes a presentation about capital projects for Sampson County Schools. -

As a new budget period approaches, leaders from Sampson County Schools are planning to make improvements at buildings and facilities throughout the district.

Mark Hammond, executive director of Auxiliary Services, recently presented capital outlay request for the 2019-2020 academic year. The total amount of requests was more than $1.6 million. From that total, $870,116 were systemwide requests and $732,831 came from schools.

Some of the systemwide requests included $92,000 for mobile units to deal with House Bill 13, impending legislation for K-3 class sizes mandating a certain amount of students in each classroom; and $43,000 for a playground replacement at Salemburg Elementary School.

“We can’t buy parts for it anymore,” Hammond said. “The parts have been discontinued because it’s just so old. We have it shut down and it’s roped off in certain areas that are dangerous and broken. There’s nothing that we can do with it other than take it up and replace it.”

A new playground is also being requested for Hobbton Elementary School at more than $43,000. The district is also asking for $21,000 to repair an outdoor court at Union Intermediate School.

Another major request is more than $92,000 to install cameras on 30 buses for security measures.

“The problem is that when the state sends us the buses, they don’t have cameras,” Hammond said, noting the state only paid for installation on four buses. “We’ve got to pick up the tab on getting those in.”

Board chairman Tim Register and Finance Officer Stephen Britt spoke about how the cameras are not an allowable expense because of funding regulations. If money is spent on the devices, it could come with a penalty in the future. Register added that the transportation and bus garage employees scramble to buy engine parts and other needs.

For Hobbton Middle School, Hammond said he would like to see an outdated fire alarm system replaced at the school. He said the district has spent about $1,200 in fees to the fire department due to false alarms.

Some of the carryover projects from the current year with a balance of $1.4 million include chiller replacements; a new activity bus; heating ventilation and air conditioning system repairs; maintenance of vehicles; and fall protection for playgrounds.

The list of carryover projects also included a track project at Hobbton High School, with a budget amount of $371,638 and field houses at Midway High School and Union High School for $104,237 and $86,000, respectively.

When asked about the funding and continuing progress, Hammond said board and district officials needs to have in-depth conversations about long-range planning. Register said he wanted to make sure allocated money from Sampson County officials stays put.

“We certainly need to have a long conversation about that situation and again, I think the (Sampson County Commissioners) would need to be involved, certainly, if we decided to move any of those funds around,” Register said about the Hobbton project.

While talking about the track project at Hobbton, Register also briefly mentioned the need for a new high school building.

“We’re still holding out hope that that we might be able to move toward a new school,” Register said. “We don’t know, but it’s certainly a possibility that we talked about. Until that is completely dead or whatever, I would hope that we’ll leave those funds sitting there at this time.”

The Board of Education will make a final decision during a meeting in April.

Playgrounds, track and fieldhouse projects mulled

