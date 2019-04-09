Local churches begin Easter celebrations

On Wednesday, April 10-12, at 7 p.m. (nightly/already in progress) The New Church of Christ, Faison, is celebrating their 19th church anniversary. Several guest messengers and choirs will help celebrate this service.

On Wednesday, April 10-12, at 7 p.m. (nightly) Spring Revival is being held at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway. The guest revivalists are Bishop Frank Taylor, Pastor Thaddeus Godwin, and Eldress Deanna Newsome.

On Wednesday, April 10-12, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Men’s Conference will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Ministries Inc., Clinton. The guest messengers are Apostle W. Lenard King and Pastor Eric Underwood.

On Friday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m. Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton will observe “Seven Last Words” service,with several guest speakers. Special musical guest choirs will render the music.

On Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m The Kingdom Princess Empowerment Seminar will be held at the N.C.T.S building, 255 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton. Several guest speakers will be on the program.

On Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m., Western Union Missionary Baptist Association Mid-Year Session will be held at First Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have an Easter Celebration for the youth.

On Saturday, April 13, at 12 p.m. the Friendly Trio C.D.C. will be serving a hot meal for the senior citizens at the Friendly Community Center, Clinton.

On Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m. Flowing Oil Service will be held at Clinton International Church, 545 E. Tillery St., Clinton. Church service is held every Sunday at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. Seven Last Words of Jesus On The Cross Service will be held at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. The guest speakers are Willie Edley of Salisbury, Radford Avery of Four Oaks, Deacon Joe Johnson of Fayetteville, John Partridge of Four Oaks, Minister Moredcia Hunter of Clinton, Kinsey McCloud of Four Oaks and Deacon Oscar Williams of Salemburg.

On Saturday, April 13, at 6 p.m. Big Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, male chorus will celebrate their anniversary. Various guest choirs will be on the program.

On Sunday, April 14, at 4 p.m. the Pastor’s Aide program will be held at St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Linda Moore of First Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

On Sunday, April 14, at 10:45 a.m. The 79th Annual Men’s Day Celebration will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Bishop Vernie Fullwood will bring forth the men’s day message. At 5 p.m. Passion Week Services will begin. These services will continue on Monday, April 15-19 at 7:30 (nightly). Mt. Pleasant Ministerial Staff will bring forth the Word of God each night. On Sunday, April 21, Sunrise Service will be held at 6 a.m. and Resurrection Sunday morning worship at 10:45 a.m.

On Sunday, April 14, at 11 a.m. Annual Family and Friend’s Day will be observed at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God Midway. The guest messenger will be Evangelist Dr. Hattie Lofton, Associate Minister of Hickory Grove Disciples of Christ Church, Four Oaks. The musical guest, Union Hill choir of Midway, will render the music.

On Sunday, April 14, at 11 a.m. regular morning worship service will be held at Clinton International Church, Clinton. Pastor Paul Blue will bring forth the message. Music by the praise and worship team.

On Sunday, April 14, at 4 p.m. Pastor Jeffery White, ushers, mass choir, and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will render service at Burning Bush Church, Fayetteville.

On Monday, April 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Spring Revival will be held at Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Lynn Blackburn and congregation of Family Worship Center, Clinton. Various choirs will render the music nightly.

On Tuesday, April 16, at 7 p.m. Pastor Jeffery White, mass choir and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, will render service at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, April 21, at 11 a.m. Appreciation Senior’s Day celebration will be observe at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. Pastor the Rev. Dr. Dannie Robinson will bring forth the morning message. Dinner will be served following the service.

On Sunday, April 21, at 3 p.m. Andrew Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, male chorus will celebrate their anniversary. Musical guests are First Baptist male chorus of Turkey; Hines Chapel of Warsaw; First Baptist of Roseboro; Unity male chorus; Snowhill Missionary Baptist of Roseboro; Southernaires of Wallace.

On Wednesday, April 24-26 at 7 p.m. (nightly) Annual Spring Revival will be held at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church. The guest revivalists are Pastor Elder Donald Graham, choir and congregation of Sampson Chapel Church of Christ, Clinton, Pastor Dr. Claudie Morrisey, choir and congregation of Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove and pastor the Rev. Ray Bolton, choir and congregation of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Thursday, April 25-26, at 7:30 p.m, the Home Mission Revival will be held at St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton. The guest messengers will be pastor Louise Royal of Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway, and elder Sandra James of Union Grove Freewill Baptist, Keener.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/Plainview

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church,Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./

New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Rd. Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the 1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every 1st Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every 1st Wed./St.Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,

Faison, and preaching is every 2nd and 4th Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro.

(Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/

5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m.and Joy night every 4th Friday night

held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizebeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

