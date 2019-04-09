Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 8 — Silver Dawne Hardison, 24, of 412 Ernest Williams Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, child abuse and cyberstalking. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 17.

• April 8 —Ashley Lynn Braddock, 32, of 90 Kate Lane, Salemburg, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 16.

• April 8 — Lee Evans Ennis, 37, of 260 Bell Williams Road, Burgaw, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $40,000; court date is May 6.

• April 9 — Jamie Renee Green, 39, of 1100 Neuse Ridge Drive, Clayton, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $20,000; court date is May 17.

Incidents/investigations

• April 8 — Maria Gomez of Faison reported the break-in and theft of a TV and a gold necklace, valued at $1,850. Damage to a door was estimated at $200.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.