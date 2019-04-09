Sampson’s Cyber Defense team excels in competition

Sampson Community College’s Cyber Defense Team includes Donnie McNeil, Erick Garcia, Zack Peterson, Travis Wallace, Darien Knapp, Terrance Faulkner and Will Tart. -

Sampson Community College’s Cyber Defense Team finished higher than two other schools in a competition it had never been a part of. The event was an excellent primer for a group of students not knowing what to expect at the event.

Students from Sampson Community College competed in this year’s Southeast Regional Cyber Defense Competition. Sponsored by Kennesaw State University (KSU), winners of regional competitions represent the southeast at the National competition in San Antonio, Texas.

“That is something we will definitely be aiming for next year,” says Nathan McKee, SCC’s Department Chair for Computer Information Technology and Security. “This was an exciting experience for us. Going into something like this, you don’t necessarily expect to walk in and win but it is great to be able to say hey, we finished better than some other teams on our very first try. That is something to build on.”

The competition turned out to be a success for students as it helped them understand the various roles required to run an Information Technology department and Security Operations Center within a business. Competitors were required to maintain various services such as: MySQL, Webmail, E-commerce, Active Directory and DNS servers.

KSU created the annual regional competition to recognize the best cyber defense team in the southeast. The competition focuses on the live aspect of managing and protecting an existing network infrastructure. “To say we are looking forward to next year is an understatement,” McKee adds. “We had a lot of fun; our team was able to implement processes they have learned but was also able to learn things they didn’t know too so they can fine tune those skills.”

For more information about Information Technology courses or SCC’s Cyber Defense Team, contact McKee at [email protected]

Sampson Community College’s Cyber Defense Team includes Donnie McNeil, Erick Garcia, Zack Peterson, Travis Wallace, Darien Knapp, Terrance Faulkner and Will Tart. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_cyber-defense.jpg Sampson Community College’s Cyber Defense Team includes Donnie McNeil, Erick Garcia, Zack Peterson, Travis Wallace, Darien Knapp, Terrance Faulkner and Will Tart.