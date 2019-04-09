City school moves on table

- File photo Butler Avenue School may be home to first- and second-grade students if the Clinton City Board of Education approves the reconfiguration of schools. - File photo Third-grade students may move to Sunset Avenue School if Dr. Wesley Johnson’s reconfiguration plan receives the board’s approval. -

Clinton City Schools’ superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson came on board six months ago with every intention of working to help turn a dwindling fund balance around, and ultimately save the district millions of dollars.

Just last week, Johnson presented the beginnings of a multi-year plan to the Board of Education that includes decreasing teacher supplements. In an effort to be transparent with the staff, Johnson has attended school staff meetings and presented this information prior to seeking approval from the board.

It was during one of those staff meetings that Johnson said the second part of his plan was born.

Clinton City Schools serves more than 3,000 students in five schools (L.C. Kerr, Butler Avenue, Sunset Avenue, Sampson Middle and Clinton High schools). In 2008, the current Clinton High School opened, causing a reconfiguration of older schools. At that time, L.C. Kerr was changed from a K-2 school to a K-1 school, Butler Avenue was changed from a 3-5 school to a grades 2-3 school, Sunset Avenue opened its doors as a grades 4-5 school, and Sampson Middle School moved to its current location as a grades 6-8 school.

Johnson feels a school reconfiguration would not only allow for the district to grow the Pre-K population, benefit the students and better serve the curriculum, but offer cost-saving measures for the school system.

College Street School is currently home to the Pre-K students served by Clinton City Schools. If the board approves reconfiguring the schools, College Street will no longer be needed for those students, as they would move to L.C. Kerr.

In Johnson’s plan, L.C. Kerr would become a Pre-K and kindergarten school; Butler Avenue would be a first and second grade school; Sunset Avenue would be a third-fifth grade school and the middle and high schools would continue serving the current population.

“By moving the third grade students to Sunset Avenue, it allows us to have all elementary testing grades in the same facility,” Johnson said. “The schools would be more vertically aligned by making this change.”

Sunset Avenue was Sampson Middle School prior to the 2008 change. When the school transitioned to serving fourth and fifth graders, one wing of the schools has not been occupied full time with students. That extra space, Johnson said, could be used to house the third grade students.

“A reconfiguration would also allow us to grow our Pre-K program,” Johnson added. “We would also be able to reduce the number of buildings being occupied, therefore saving on expenses.”

According to Johnson, Clinton City Schools has made many budget-saving measures in the last year, including adjusting the global learning partnership provider, maximizing the use of E-rate funding for technology, streamlining professional development to more in-house and partnering agencies, continuing the grass cutting and driver’s education contracts with staff and reorganizing the central office and administrative duties.

However, those efforts aren’t enough to address the problem of a dwindling fund balance, officials said. The district has requested a per pupil increase from county commissioners, which would allow the district to meet many of the budgetary needs being mandated by the state.

House Bill 90 passed the General Assembly last week, and according to Johnson, will have an impact on Clinton City Schools.

Class size caps will leave administration looking for an additional 2-3 teachers for the 2019-2020 school year and cost the district an additional $120,000-$180,000.

There are currently 273 first-grade students and only 12 second-grade teachers. To accommodate the class-size legislation, there will need to be an additional two teachers hired. If the rising kindergarten class tops out over 260 students, there will need to be an additional kindergarten teacher added.

Johnson spent nearly three hours during last week’s meeting presenting all the information to the board, who asked to be allowed to review before making a final decision.

The final decision regarding Johnson’s proposal of a three-tiered supplement scale and the reconfiguration of the schools is to be made during the board’s May 7 meeting.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_logo.jpg Butler Avenue School may be home to first- and second-grade students if the Clinton City Board of Education approves the reconfiguration of schools. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Scores2.jpg Butler Avenue School may be home to first- and second-grade students if the Clinton City Board of Education approves the reconfiguration of schools. File photo Third-grade students may move to Sunset Avenue School if Dr. Wesley Johnson’s reconfiguration plan receives the board’s approval. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_3DPen1.jpg Third-grade students may move to Sunset Avenue School if Dr. Wesley Johnson’s reconfiguration plan receives the board’s approval. File photo

Reconfiguration would shift students to different schools

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.