Sampson County Schools earns finance award

Sampson County Schools was recently honored for achievements in financial practices.

The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) awarded the district’s Board of Education with the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting (COE). It recognizes school systems for meeting the program’s high standards for financial reporting and accountability.

Sampson Schools earned the COE for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

Molly Barrie, ASBO International Director of Recognition, said COE’s mission is to promote and recognize excellence in financial reporting, specifically through the CAFR. By participating in the COE program, school districts demonstrate their commitment to financial transparency, the group stated.

Applicants submit their CAFR for review by a team of professional auditors, who provide feedback to improve future documents. If the CAFR meets the requirements of the program, the document may receive the Certificate of Excellence. A district’s participation in the COE program can facilitate bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.

“The CAFR informs parents and other stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community,” Barrie stated in a news release.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy congratulated Finance Officer Stephen Britt and other employees from the finance department for the work that led to the honor.

“Our district has advanced tremendously in this area. We understand and fully appreciate the seriousness of being good stewards of the public’s money that is entrusted to us for the benefit of students,” Bracy said.

Britt acknowledged the contributions of finance staff, school bookkeepers, departments and others who are involved with school finance.

“Our district has high standards for all,” Britt said. “For our department to attain the Certificate of Excellence award through ASBO is an honor for us all.”

Tim Register, chairman of the Sampson Board of Education, also applauded staff earning the ASBO award.

“Educating the students of Sampson County Schools is a partnership among the county, state and federal entities,” Register said. “The funds that come to us from each of these branches provide the salaries and support needed for school operations. Each dollar is important to our success. The board is extremely proud of the effectiveness of our finance office, as evidenced by this award.”

The COE is sponsored by ASBO International strategic partner American Fidelity. Founded in 1910, ASBO International is a nonprofit organization that, through its members and affiliates, represents approximately 30,000 school business professionals worldwide. It provides programs, services and a global network that promote the highest standards in school business. Its members support student achievement through resource management in various areas, ranging from finance and operations to food services and transportation.

