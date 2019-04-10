CHS pairto attendGov School

Clinton High School students Adrian Donatelli and Madelyn Hales will be attending Governor’s School this summer. -

This summer, when nearly 700 students converge on college campuses across the state, two students from Clinton High School will be part of the elite group who will be exploring cutting-edge ideas and concepts in both academics and the arts.

Clinton High School students Adrian Donatelli and Madelyn Hales are part of the 2019 session of the North Carolina Governor’s School that will run from June 16-July 24. The chance to be a part of this endeavor is a great opportunity for both students, who say they are looking forward to the chance they are being given.

“This is one of the top accolades our students can receive,” Toni Blount, coordinator of college advising and scholarships, said. “Students who attend Governor’s School become part of a network that lasts a lifetime.”

The Clinton High School students were among nearly 2,000 students nominated to attend Governor’s School and 650 chosen.

Donatelli and Hales were nominated by the school before being selected for Governor’s School. The program is open to rising seniors only, with exceptions made to include rising juniors in selected performing arts areas. There are 10 specialization areas for nomination, including English, Foreign Language, Mathematics, Natural Science, Social Science, Art, Choral Music, Instrumental Music, Theater and Dance.

Donatelli will be attending Governor’s School East for Social Sciences and Hales will be attending Governor’s School West for instrumental music. Donatelli will be housed at Meredith College in Raleigh and Hales will be at High Point University.

“I am extremely honored to have been recommended to Governor’s School by some great teachers and peers,” Donatelli said. “I know it will be a great experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

At school Donatelli is involved in Color Guard, the Sampson-Clinton Junior Leadership, Rotary Youth Leadership and serves as vice president for the DECA Club.

The daughter of Curtis and Kara Donatelli, she plans to attend Georgetown University and major in political science. She wants to pursue law school and work as a campaign manager and be involved in politics.

“Deep down I always wanted to attend Governor’s School because it is a community of students who care deeply about teaching and learning like I do,” Donatelli explained.

As for why she chose to pursue Social Sciences, Donatelli said she is intrigued by many aspects of science and social studies.

“I have always loved social studies because it gives me an opportunity to take facts and make my own creative interpretation,” she said. “I am deeply intrigued by cultures and the human mind.”

Hales, who has been a part of the Clinton High School marching band for two years, has received awards for her ability to play the French horn.

The daughter of Melissa Huffman and Allen Hales, she plans to attend a four-year college and major in biology and become a microbiologist and study diseases.

“I am really excited about attending,” Hales said. “I think it’s a really good opportunity. I am excited to meet new people and open up a bit more.”

Hales, a sophomore, has the rare opportunity to attend through the performing arts platform.

“I didn’t really know about Governor’s School until my band teacher nominated me for the opportunity,” she said. “I am really thankful to have this opportunity.”

Hales said she would have chosen to pursue instrumental music, even as a junior.

While attending Governor’s School, the faculty and staff that will be working with the students includes distinguished teachers and professionals from the public and private schools, colleges and universities across the country.

“Our students come out of this experience as better critical thinkers,” Blount explained. “It not only benefits them in an academic environment, but opens doors to many opportunities.”

Governor’s School is a five and a half week summer residential program for intellectually gifted high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts, and unique courses on each of the two campuses. The curriculum focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each disciple, and does not involve credit, tests or grades.

Donatelli, Hales selected for top honors

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

