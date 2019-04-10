A dream come true

Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Greg Warren’s wife, Tracy, places a badge on his uniform during a swearing-in ceremony, as his daughter Jordan Parker and Mayor Gerald Darden look on. - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent During a swearing-in ceremony as the police chief of Newton Grove, Greg Warren recognizes family and friends in the audience. He is pictured with his wife Tracy Warren; son, Morgan Warren; daughter, Jordan Parker; and Mayor Gerald Darden. - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden administers an oath taken by Greg Warren to become the chief of the Newton Grove Police Department. His wife Tracy Warren is pictured holding the Bible. - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Wayne Coats, sheriff of the Harnett County, speaks about Greg Warren, the new police chief of Newton Grove. He attended the swearing-in ceremony with his wife, Dale Coats. - - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Greg Warren, the chief of the Newton Grove Police Department, right, spends time with his mentor John Hayes. - -

NEWTON GROVE — As a kid, Greg Warren enjoyed riding his bike and learning how fast he was going after Police Chief John Hayes used a radar gun to clock his speed.

That childhood moment on West Grove Street was one of many that made him fall in love with his hometown’s police department and it sparked his journey toward a career in law enforcement.

“I think every young officer would like to become a police chief somewhere,“ Warren said. “When I first got in law enforcement, the only place where I wanted to be police chief was the Town of Newton Grove and it was because of Mr. John Hayes.”

During a Monday meeting for the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners at the Bryan Memorial Library, his dream came true when he was sworn in as the new police chief for the town. The search began at the end of 2018 after Frankie Harrell resigned from the position.

As Warren placed his left hand on a Bible held by his wife Tracy, Warren held up the other and took an oath led by Mayor Gerald Darden. Next, Tracy pinned his badge on his shirt before his children Jordan Parker and Morgan Warren added insignias to his collars.

Warren fought back tears as he began to speak about the next chapter in his life. He began his law enforcement career in Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, before going to the Randleman Police Department in 2000. Next, he became a park ranger with the parks and recreation department for High Point, a city in the Piedmont Triad region with more than 100,000 people.

During the ceremony, Wayne Coats, sheriff of the Harnett County, said he has known Warren and his family for about a decade.

“Him breaking down like this shows you what kind of man you’re getting here in Newton Grove,” Coats said. “He loves his Lord and he loves his family. You’re very fortunate and blessed to have him here in Newton Grove. My wife and I were blessed to have that family as our friends.”

His parents, Mike and Cecelia Warren; siblings Michael and Sherri Warren; and Greg Pabers, his former high school football coach, were also in the audience to watch the ceremony. Warren’s son Aaron Parker is serving the United States Coast Guard and watched the ceremony from Jacksonville, Fla.

Darden said it was an honor to introduce Warren as the next police chief.

“He’s what we need,” Darden said. “We’re glad to have him.”

Warren is looking forward to leading the town and thanked the commissioners, mentors and community members for the support. Hayes was also pleased to show support. Warren said Hayes was a great role model for officers and set the bar high. He added that he always treated people the same way he thought Hayes would.

“He was the definition of community policing before it was a term,” Warren said. “This is dream come true for me.”

As he makes tweaks to the department and personally, Warren said he would like to upgrade the department’s technology and equipment through grants.

“We’re already in the process of doing some of that stuff,” Warren said. “Even before I came on, the town board was starting to do some changes. It’s looking really good.”

Another goal is getting to know the residents of Newton Grove.

“I looking forward to meeting everyone,” he said. “One of my goals is to step foot in every single business and every single household. I want people to know who I am and that I have an open door policy. They can come to me, no matter how big or small something is, and have confidence in me.”

Greg Warren’s wife, Tracy, places a badge on his uniform during a swearing-in ceremony, as his daughter Jordan Parker and Mayor Gerald Darden look on. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Warren_2.jpg Greg Warren’s wife, Tracy, places a badge on his uniform during a swearing-in ceremony, as his daughter Jordan Parker and Mayor Gerald Darden look on. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent During a swearing-in ceremony as the police chief of Newton Grove, Greg Warren recognizes family and friends in the audience. He is pictured with his wife Tracy Warren; son, Morgan Warren; daughter, Jordan Parker; and Mayor Gerald Darden. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Warren_3.jpg During a swearing-in ceremony as the police chief of Newton Grove, Greg Warren recognizes family and friends in the audience. He is pictured with his wife Tracy Warren; son, Morgan Warren; daughter, Jordan Parker; and Mayor Gerald Darden. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden administers an oath taken by Greg Warren to become the chief of the Newton Grove Police Department. His wife Tracy Warren is pictured holding the Bible. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Warren_1.jpg Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden administers an oath taken by Greg Warren to become the chief of the Newton Grove Police Department. His wife Tracy Warren is pictured holding the Bible. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Wayne Coats, sheriff of the Harnett County, speaks about Greg Warren, the new police chief of Newton Grove. He attended the swearing-in ceremony with his wife, Dale Coats. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Warren_4.jpg Wayne Coats, sheriff of the Harnett County, speaks about Greg Warren, the new police chief of Newton Grove. He attended the swearing-in ceremony with his wife, Dale Coats. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Greg Warren, the chief of the Newton Grove Police Department, right, spends time with his mentor John Hayes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Warren_5.jpg Greg Warren, the chief of the Newton Grove Police Department, right, spends time with his mentor John Hayes. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

Warren sworn in as Newton Grove Police Chief

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.