Cast begins rehearsals for upcoming musical

Legally Blonde, Jr. is our next production and we could not be happier.

The cast of 27 high schoolers are excited to bring this classic production to life. We will be showing six shows of this fun and fast-paced production and we hope you can catch one of them. Our production begins Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. with a very special showing for students. We will feature a student night special — all students who come will receive a discount on tickets — the production tickets will be $5 for students for Thursday night only.

All other shows will have a $10 admission ticket — show times are Friday, May 3, Saturday May 4, Sunday, May 5 with showtimes on all three days at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tell everyone you know you do not want to miss this amazing cast and show. It is sponsored by David Hobson, Attorney at Law and directed by Angela Martin.

One of our main characters is Judah Herod, who is portraying the role of Emmet. Judah last appeared on the SCT stage in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as the Beast. Judah is a senior at Cape Fear High School. Judah and his cast will be ready to entertain you in May. So go get tickets soon for this production.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_LEGALLYBLONDEJR_LOGO-1.jpg