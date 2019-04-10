Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 8 — Willie Idell Howard, 53, of 66 Waterhouse Circle, Clinton, was charged with injury to real property. No bond set; court date is May 6.

• April 8 — Theresa N. Brooks, 41, of 709 Holland Town Road, Salemburg, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and felony to obtain property by false pretense. Bond set at $8,000; court date is May 2.

• April 9 — Jamie Renee Green, 39, of 1100 Neuse Ridge Drive, Clayton, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $20,000; court date is May 17.

• April 9 — Chris Lee Harris, 34, of 200 Clearview Drive, Holly Ridge, N.C., was charged with driving while license revoked, speeding and reckless driving. Bond set at $2,250; court date is April 24.

• April 9 — Catherine Tart Currie, 43, of 7228 Beaver Dam Road, Stedman, was charged with possession of marijuana less than half an ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is May 14.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.