City’s spring cleanup efforts prove successful

Plenty of residents cleaned out their homes and garages last week, taking part in the City of Clinton’s Spring Clean Up Week and collecting tons of trash and surpassing the fall’s totals.

“We collected just over 36 tons of trash — that is six tons more than last fall’s cleanup,” said Stacey Ray, senior administrative specialist for the City of Clinton’s Public Works and Utilities Department. That figure is slightly less than the 43 tons of trash picked up during last year’s Spring Clean Up.

The City of Clinton held its Spring Clean Up Week from April 1-5, providing citizens the opportunity to responsibly dispose of larger and non-routine items at no cost. During cleanup weeks, regular rules are suspended and additional items are collected, such as furniture, appliances, tires and yard debris, including shrubs and tree limbs cut to a certain length.

Among the items collected were 37 mattress and box spring sets; 25 televisions; 14 couches; 108 tires; and 40 large piles of trash.

Through the biannual clean up weeks — one is also held in the fall — the city expands what can be collected by Public Works crews, allowing residents the opportunities to cast off old broken pieces of furniture, old cans of paint, yard scraps and other items that be more of a nuisance or eyesore than anything. The main goal of the weeklong cleanup campaigns has been to beautify the community and cut down on blight in yards, streets and around homes.

Many items still cannot be collected, including oil-based paints, batteries, herbicides and pesticides, auto parts, gasoline and other substances that are unable to be processed at the landfill and pose safety hazards for collection crews. Those items can be disposed of at designated sites during the city’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection events, which Ray said is returning this October.

While that exact date is yet to be determined, in previous years it has coincided with Fall Clean Up Week, often falling on the weekend at the tail end of the cleanup effort. This year’s City of Clinton Fall Clean Up Week is set for Oct. 14-18.

Earlier this year, Public Works staff participated in a clean up event alongside members of Spirit of Life Church. During the one-day event March 25, a total of 3.25 tons of road side trash was collected.

For more information on cleanup efforts, contact Clinton’s Public Works and Utilities Department at 910-299-4905.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_city-logo.jpg

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.