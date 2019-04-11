County honors students, educators

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Beta Club students were recently honored for their achievements. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent North Carolina Technology in Education Society hold their awards. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Amelia Joas receives recognition for her social work. -

Students and educators from Sampson County Schools were recently honored for their achievements in organizations and academics.

Students from Union Intermediate School were recognized for their participation in the NCTIES (North Carolina Technology in Education Society) Conference in Raleigh. The purpose the organization is to provide leadership in educational communications and technology with people who have a common interest in educational technology.

The students involved with the NCTIES program are Aaron Romero, Landyn Carter, Irelynn Allen, Savannah Suggs, David Ramierez, Alyson Fisher, Natalie Spell, Katherine Cruz, Jabarie Kerr, Yoselyn Lopez, Jasmin Basilio, April Ropala, Prsely McNeil, Brylie Register, Johna Powell, Hollis Harrell, Skarlette Castro, Edith Lopez. The advisors are Caren Long and Tanya Robinson-Freeman.

Beta students honored

Local students were also recognized for their participation in the Beta Club Competition.

Yadria Paz was honored for her two dimensional design work.

Yarely Gonzalez, Jason Lopez, Oscar Maldanado, Maria Meza, Rosio Montalvo, Leandro Navarro, Christian Ramirez, Arbey Romero, Ramon Sanchez, Manuel Valbuena earned third place for Living Literature.

Nidia Pineda came in fourth in the Spanish division and fifth for Fiber Arts.

Social Workers recognized

In March, social workers were honored for their contributions in education. Social workers Amelia Joas of the Lakewood and Union Districts; and Lee Ann Barefoot of Hobbton and Midway District, were honored.

Stephens to attend STEM Conference

Kim Stephens from Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School was selected to attend the emPowering STEM Conference in March. The conference brought together business leaders and educators from across the state of NC in a hands-on learning environment that helped make connections from classroom to career. The event is a partnership between Glaxo-SmithKline, Business Committee to Education and Kenan Fellows.

