SCC event connects job seekers with employers

It would be nice if getting a job were as easy as walking in the door. Sometimes, it is. That was the spirit behind Sampson Community College’s Career Fair this week. Four-dozen employers stacked the Warren Student Center at SCC to meet potential employees face to face.

“This is exciting,” said Toledo Kemmer, Career Specialist at SCC and coordinator of the event. “To be able to have this many employers in one location to meet face to face as opposed to just having someone upload a resume is priceless. We had forty business participate in our fall job fair and this time, there are almost fifty, so it is growing.”

Career fairs are important to the local economy. Planning of the event centers around inviting vendors that would relate to at least one of many programs of study at Sampson Community College. By doing this, opportunities increased for students to communicate with an employer in their field of study. Sampson Community College is committed to planning and hosting events to help promote and support local employers and provide a service to students and others in the community.

“This is an opportunity for employers and potential employees to meet,” adds Kemmer. “I spoke with some representatives from Butterball who are here, and they informed me that at the last event in October, they found fifteen prospective employees so that is great! That’s the reason we are here today.”

To find out more information about the next Career Fair at SCC or to reserve your spot as an employer, contact Kemmer [email protected] or at 910-900-4110.

Job seekers visit the booths at this year’s Career Fair at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_careerfair.jpg Job seekers visit the booths at this year’s Career Fair at Sampson Community College.