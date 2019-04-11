Districts brace for rally’s impact

Across North Carolina, seven school districts have already closed school in preparation for the May 1 rally. - Johnson - Bracy - More than 19,000 teachers converged on the streets of downtown Raleigh last year for a teacher’s rally. More are expected at this year’s, set for May 1. - -

Local superintendents Dr. Wesley Johnson and Dr. Eric Bracy are both having to weigh all options when it comes to joining six other districts across the state who have chosen to close schools May 1 in anticipation of a teacher rally in Raleigh.

Last year, more than 19,000 teachers and advocates converged on the streets of the state’s capitol and demanded lawmakers provide more money for students and compensation for teachers.

Once again, teachers will rally as part of the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) event, calling on state lawmakers to raise public school funding, expand Medicaid and enact a $15 minimum wage for all school workers.

Just last month, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper launched a plan intent on better teacher pay and stronger public schools. His proposal, he said, would get North Carolina to best in the Southeast in teacher pay in the next four year, as well as issue a bond to build and renovate schools.

Under the plan, teachers would see an average pay raise of 9.1 percent over two years with no teacher receiving less than a 3 percent raise in either year.

To invest in better schools from kindergarten through college, as well as improve other critical infrastructure, Cooper is proposing a $3.9 billion bond be put to a vote. The bond would include $3.1 billion for education efforts.

Locally, superintendents have begun having discussions about the possible impact the rally could have on teacher attendance.

“Right now, we have no plans to close Clinton City Schools,” Johnson said. “But, we may have a group who feels they need to attend the rally in Raleigh. While we fully support our teachers and their desire to have their voices heard, we need to ensure our schools are properly staffed. So they (teachers) will need to inform their school administration in advance if they plan to take off May 1.”

In Sampson County, a reported 55 teachers from the district requested personal leave to attend last year’s rally. Plans have not been announced this year for the county, but Bracy showed his support for educators.

“Teachers in North Carolina deserve to have salaries that reflect the importance of their role to our state,” Bracy said. “In Sampson County Schools, we hold teachers in the highest esteem. Their pay should be commensurate with the training, workload and additional responsibilities they assume.”

In other districts across the state, administrations are being bombarded with day-off requests, they have been forced to close all schools. Just Wednesday, Guilford County, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Wake County Schools announced their plans to close. They joined Durham, Orange, Chapel-Hill Carrboro and Lexington City Schools, which previously made the decision.

It is estimated that 19,000 attended last year’s rally, and NCAE president Mark Jewell has predicted even more for this year.

Mark Johnson, state superintendent, pleaded with teachers to stay in the classroom instead of attending the rally so students don’t miss instructional time. He voiced concerns that closing schools would undermine classroom instruction and hurt students who rely on schools for meals.

“I personally hope that teachers do not come (to Raleigh) on May 1 because we’ve had such a hard year this year with hurricanes and bad winter weather,” the state superintendent stated in an email earlier this week. “I just ask that teachers will consider coming perhaps on a day that doesn’t interfere with instruction. But also, importantly, we have certain school employees who won’t get paid if they don’t work, such as school bus drivers.”

The focus of the march includes several demands, including that the state:

• Provide enough school librarians, psychologists, social workers, counselors, nurses, and other health professionals to meet national standards;

• Provide a $15 minimum wage for all school personnel, 5 percent raise for all ESPs (non-certified staff), teachers, administration and a 5 percent cost of living adjustment for retirees;

• Expand Medicaid to “improve the health of our students and families;”

• Reinstate state retiree health benefits eliminated by the General Assembly in 2017; and

• Restore advanced degree compensation raises ended by the General Assembly in 2013.

Local leaders share support for teachers, say no plan to close

Staff reports

