Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 10 — Zainalabdin Abdulla Al-Ghaithi, 33, of 710 Dunn Road, Roseboro, was charged with injury to real property, injury to personal property, larceny, financial card theft and financial card fraud. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 24.

• April 10 — Elijah James Williams, 60 Clinton Ave., Garland, was charged with trespass of real property and misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is May 2.

• April 10 — Donnie Sholar, 31, of 828 Durwood Evans Road, Beulaville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the sale and storage of a controlled substance, possession of stolen goods/property, injury to personal property and failure to appear on counts of expired registration, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, carrying concealed gun and drive left of center. Bond set at $68,000; court date is May 3.

• April 10 — Tremayne Carr, 32, of 103 Maple Mobile Home Park Lane, Beulaville, was charged with non-compliance- child support. Bond set at at $1,000.

• April 10 — Michael Jay Jones, 30, of 594 DM Ranch Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on counts of expired registration and driving while license revoked.