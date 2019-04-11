Sampson meth dealer gets eight-year federal term

Hernandez -

A Sampson County man has been sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. He was at the heart of two separate investigations in the Garland area, including a drive-by shooting and a traffic stop, both of which ultimately involved large meth seizures being linked to him.

Eric Hernandez, 24, of Garland, was sentenced Wednesday to 102 months’ imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in November 2018 to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III handed down the sentence, which was announced later in the day via a release by U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr.

Hernandez’s sentencing is part of an extensive investigation by a Drug Enforcement Administration-led Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation named “Fall of the House of Usher.” It is focused on the importation and distribution of methamphetamine from outside North Carolina to New Hanover, Duplin and Sampson counties.

On Jan. 7, 2015, Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a drive-by shooting at a residence in Garland. Law enforcement searched a residence “associated with the victim” and found Hernandez inside the house. A jar containing an ounce of methamphetamine was discovered in an air vent, and a handgun was found near the back door.

Hernandez’s fingerprints were on the jar, investigators said.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Hernandez was convicted in February 2017 of discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of firearm by a felon. He was previously convicted of possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while impaired.

He served time in prison for the firearms charges and was released in December 2017. Two months later, still under post-release supervision, Hernandez was arrested again.

That arrest came on Feb. 15, 2018, when a Sampson County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Old Mintz Highway, Garland, on a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero being driven by Hernandez. The deputy stopped the Oldsmobile for an expired registration plate and, upon approaching, detected an odor of marijuana.

A search of car uncovered more than an ounce of methamphetamine in the trunk, according to case details.

According to previous Sampson Independent reports, agents with Sampson’s Special Investigations Division (SID) initially arrested Hernandez along with Matthew Justin Moore, then 24, of 6th Street, Garland, charging both with trafficking meth by possession and transport, maintaining a vehicle for storage of a controlled substance, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

SID agents obtained a search warrant for the Hernandez’s South Ingold Avenue address in Garland following the traffic stop. They found another ounce of meth in a shed, along with more than $3,500 in his bedroom, which brought additional charges and an even larger bond at the time on Hernandez.

Moore was later convicted in June 2018 of possession with intent to sell a Schedule III controlled substance, a Class H felony, stemming from the February 2018 stop, court records show. He was given a suspended sentence and three years probation, a probationary period that is still active.

In addition to OCDETF, the Hernandez case is also part of the “Take Back North Carolina” initiative of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking and crimes against law enforcement.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, FBI, the State Bureau of Investigations and the Duplin, New Hanover and Sampson County Sheriff’s Offices. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case for the government.

Editor Chris Berendt

