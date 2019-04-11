Young artists celebrated

During the Sampson County Schools Superintendent’s Artist Reception, elementary students received recognition for their work. The students are: Henry Montufar-Antunez, Clement Elementary; Madison Troublefield, Hargrove Elementary; Yazmin Farias, Hobbton Elementary;Emily Hijma, Midway Elementary;Yanet Lopez, Plain View Elementary; Arianna Ortiz-Diaz, Roseboro Elementary; Eliana Aguilar, Salemburg Elementary; Santiago Valbuena-Pena, Union Elementary; and Jazmine Underwood, Union Intermediate. Their teachers are Michael Lepore, Angela Thornton, Tina King, Lynne Spell and Mary Malpass. - During a recent arts reception a group of high school students receive awards. Pictured are: Catherine Chmeilnicki, Hobbton High; Katie Hall, Lakewood High; Christopher Oates, Midway High; and Jennifer Ramirez, Union High. Their teachers are Jennifer Bass, Lee Howard, Rhonda Powell and Krystin McPhail. - Middle school students and their teachers earn recognition for their artwork. The students are: Joycelyn Reyes, Hobbton Middle; Jordan Smith, Midway Middle; Kaylee Matthews, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle; and Yvette Fernandez, Union Middle. Their teachers are Carla Taylor, Lesley Bowden, Rebecca Wolf and Ashley Knowles. - Community members view artwork from students. - - Christopher Oates Jr. talks about his artwork with his father, Christopher Oates Sr. - - Principals and school leaders throughout Sampson County enjoy talking about the creativity of students. - - Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy speaks about the accomplishments of artists in Sampson County Schools. - - Local artwork from students is now being displayed at the J.C. Holliday Library in Clinton. - -

With a pencil, pen and alcohol marker, Christopher Oates Jr. spent a lot of time using his creativity to draw an elephant that is capturing the attention of many art lovers.

It was one of many pieces of work featured in the second annual Sampson County Schools Superintendent’s Artists Reception, held Tuesday evening. The purpose of the event held at the J.C. Holliday Library is to give students a chance to show their talent and creativity. Oates, a senior from Midway High School, was glad to see it displayed.

“It allows me to express myself,” Oates said about the arts. “Sometimes you have feelings that you can’t put into words and it allows you to get those feelings out.”

When Oates is not busy with Advanced Placement studies and athletics, he enjoys creating art work. After graduating from Midway High School, he will attend North Carolina State University to study architecture, with goals of owning his own firm in the future.

Creations were submitted and a committee selected one piece to represent schools throughout the Sampson County School system. During the event, Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy gave trophies to participants after showing his appreciation. He thanked everyone for supporting local students and said the show is one of his favorite events of the year.

Bracy added that there was a lot of beautiful pieces of work, which will now be displayed at the library for several weeks.

“One of the highlights of our year is the evening we honor student artists and the staff and parents who support them,” Bracy said. “The arts are essential to our lives. Based on the work we saw, there are many talented students in our district and many wonderful art teachers.”

Dr. Rue Lee-Holmes, arts education coordinator for Sampson County Schools, said she was happy that talented students can come and share their work. Many parents, teachers and principals attended the reception.

“It’s a really good opportunity for the kids to share the work that they’ve done in their class and to be recognized by the superintendent,” Lee-Holmes said. “That’s pretty awesome.”

Jordan Smith, an eighth-grade student from Midway Middle School, enjoyed attending the event with her family members. As an artist, she enjoys being able to use her imagination to make pieces depicting animals or plants. Many people enjoyed gazing at her creation of an bald eagle soaring through the sky.

“We had a great time and I got a chance to see a lot of art that I’ve never seen before, especially from different age groups,” Smith said.

Local reception held at Holliday Library

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.

