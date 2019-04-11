Unknown tongues in the new testament

Three chapters of the book of First Corinthians deals with the various miraculous manifestations of the Holy Spirit. There are nine such miraculous manifestations listed in I Cor. 12:8-10. Of these nine, the one that probably is claimed the most often by people wearing the name Christian, is the ability to speak in an unknown tongue. Having observed such tongue speaking many times over the years, a number of things seem to be contrary to what the Bible actually teaches on the subject. Thus, we wish to give consideration to this topic in this article. No doubt not all that read this article, read the one in last weeks Sampson Independent, the purpose of miracles was discussed there with the gist of that matter being the purpose of miracles were to confirm that the speaker was actually speaking the word of God (Mark 16:15-20) and this will hold true for the miracle of speaking in an unknown tongue.

Let us start with the first example of speaking in an unknown tongue found in the New Testament, Acts chapter two. Verse four says that after the Holy Spirit came upon them, they “began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance”. First, who is the “they” that is speaking in tongues in this case? The answer is, the twelve apostles. Some would ascribe the tongue speaking here to the one hundred and twenty who are mentioned in verse fifteen. However, the rules of our language do not allow that. Realizing that the chapter division did not exist when this was written, thus no interruption of thought between the last verse of chapter one and the first verse of chapter two, one must conclude the they of Acts 2:1 is Matthias and the eleven apostles he was added to. This is of course the fulfillment of what the Lord promised His apostles on the night that He was betrayed (John 14::26; 15:26; 16:13).

The second thing to take note of here really needs to be applied to that which is being called “speaking in tongues” in this present age. The speaking in unknown tongues in the New Testament was speaking in a language one had not previously learned. Notice that the multitudes were confounded because these men were speaking in their “own language” (Acts 2:6). They were not speaking some kind of babble that no one could understand. With some fifteen different nationalities of people present they said, “we do hear them speak in our tongues the wonderful works of God” (Acts 2:11).

Now, let us go back to the purpose of this spiritual gift of tongue speaking. As already noted, the purpose is the same as for all the miraculous abilities, to confirm the word. Notice what was accomplished by the apostles speaking in the languages of the many nations present. They were amazed (Acts 2:7, 12). They recognized that this was a miraculous accomplishment. The end result was that some three thousand people listened, believed and obeyed the gospel of Christ and were added by the Lord to His church (Acts 2:37-41, 47). The three chapters of First Corinthians mentioned earlier contains more information, including regulations for speaking in tongues. Included in that though is a statement pointing to this purpose of tongue speaking. Paul said, “Wherefore tongues are for a sign, not to them that believe, but to them that believe not…” (I Cor. 14:22).

Now we know that if one were to be speaking in tongues as the New Testament reveals, he would be speaking in a language that he had not previously known. In other words, if I were to stand up and speak fluently in the Russian language, I would be doing what they did. Also, we learn that there were regulations concerning tongue speaking even then. For instance if more than one was to speak, they were to speak in order and there had to be an interpreter present for those who could not understand that language (I Cor. 14:27-28). To be honest, most will have to admit that those claiming to be speaking in tongues today, are not doing what they were doing in the New Testament.

The last point we wish to consider concerning what the New Testament teaches concerning speaking in tongues is that no one can do it today! The purpose of all the miracles has ceased. One does not have to prove that what they teach is from God by way of a miracle, the inspired word of God has already been proved by miracles and needs no more miracles for it to be the word of God. Secondly, in those three chapters of First Corinthians, Paul stated that they would cease, specifically tongue speaking (I Cor. 13:8). And finally, the means of obtaining all the spiritual gifts, including the ability to speak in unknown languages is no longer available. It was “though the laying on of the apostles’ hands that the Holy Ghost was given…” (Acts 8:18). The last apostle to die was probably the apostle John who died in the late nineties of the first century. There are no apostles to lay hands on anyone today, giving them the ability to speak in unknown tongues.

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

