Work out your favor

The bible is a most amazing work of God. It is like no other book written. It is a book that helps you to grow and at the same time, it can be said, it is also a book that grows with you. For example, you can read the same verse, the same passage or the same book of the bible over and over. And as you grow, you can see something different in a passage or verse or book, that you have never seen or become aware of before. That is what is so amazing about the bible, it is as if the bible is growing with you, although in reality it is not.

There is a verse in the bible that I have read, studied, taught and preached on for years. The verses is Philippians 2:12. A part of that verse says, “work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.” As you grow in Christ and experience life in Christ, the words above come to have a more significant meaning.

At first glance the statement above appears to be about salvation. But when you consider all of the aspects of salvation, you come to realize, salvation is really all about God’s favor.

Every single person who is born again or saved, is so, because of the favor of God on their lives. Every single person who is on their way to heaven, is on their way because of the favor of God on their lives. Jesus Christ bears this out when He said in John 6:44, “No man can come to me, except the Father, which has sent me draw him; and I will raise him up at the last day.” You may want to give your church, your pastor or some other person credit for drawing you to Christ, but the truth of the matter is, you were drawn to Jesus Christ because of God’s favor on your life.

Jesus also said in John 15:16, “You have not chosen me, but I have chosen you…” One of the most controversial aspects of salvation is the idea the we all have the chose of deciding if we want to accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. In fact, many believers take pride in their decision or choice in accepting Christ. But once you begin to grow in your relationship with Christ, you come to realize, my choice was already made and my decision was already determined because of the favor of God on my life.

One of the things we must always remember about favor is that it is always unfair. None of us deserve to have our sins forgiven. None of us deserve to have the free gift of Eternal Life. None of us deserve to have the Holy Spirit abiding in us. None of us deserve to have the spiritual gifts or gift that we have received from the Lord. All of it is because of God’s favor.

As a matter of fact, you have breathe in your body right now because of the favor of God on your life. You are not laid up in a hospital bed right now because of the favor of God on your life. The last time your were sick, the only reason you got well was because of the favor of God. Every time you made a mistake or really did something stupid, you were able to recover because of the favor of God.

Jesus Christ said, “I have come to give you life and life more abundantly.” You may have all your bills paid, You may have money in the bank and live in a very nice home. You may be well educated and in good standing with member of your community. But the only way you are going to have an abundant life is through the favor of God!!!!

Please take a moment to meditate on how God has given you favor. I am sure you will find yourself in complete awe over what God did for you. Being in awe of God is the true definition of being in fear of God. And when you further think about where you would have been or of what should have happened to you without God’s favor stepping in ay the right moment then you will have a clearer perspective of Philippians 2:18. You will come to see that Paul is admonishing all of us to work out our favor with fear and trembling.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor at Kingdom of God Ministries.

