SI’s Easter Egg Hunt starts today

The staff of The Sampson Independent is inviting readers to scour the county as part of the newspaper’s 2019 Great Easter Egg Hunt, a contest revived two years ago to encourage residents to solve the clues, get a prize and maybe learn a little more about the place we call home in the process.

The contest kicks off today, with clues at each of the sponsor locations. Each of the five clues will be published in the newspaper starting this Saturday, April 13, but will be available at each of the sponsor locations at noon the day before the clue shows up in the paper.

Sponsors for this year’s contest include Rebecca’s of Clinton, Ann’s Sew ‘N’ Vac, Southeastern Foundation and Crawl Space Repair, Simply NC, Annadale’s Gifts and Atrium Florist & Gifts.

The Independent will publish the first clue on April 13, the second clue on April 16, the third clue on April 17, the fourth clue on April 19 and the fifth and final clue on April 20. In case you miss one, all previous clues can also be found at the official sponsor locations. They will show up in the paper just once.

For the lucky person who can find the treasured destination, there will be a $100 prize. It won’t be an egg they are looking for, but rather a golden ticket of sorts — an envelope containing a photo of an egg — making the hiding part just a little more devious. Bring it back to the newspaper and collect your prize.

“We love doing interactive events like the Easter Egg hunt with our readers, and we thank each of our advertisers for helping us bring this back for another year,” said SI General Manager/Advertising Director Sherry Matthews. “Those who have played have talked about the family fun they have had figuring out the clues and hunting the egg around our great county. We hope that is true again this year.”

More than a decade ago, The Sampson Independent had a similar contest and staff brought the excitement back into the community to positive reviews a couple years back. In 2017, the egg was hidden among the azaleas at the U.S. 421 South rest stop in the Union district, then last year it was found in the Independent’s own backyard, pinned beneath the granite sign at the newspaper’s offices at the historic old post office on West Main Street, Clinton.

For the lucky person who finds the golden ticket, bring it back to 109 W. Main St., between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. That person must know the last clue that was published in order to win.

The “egg’s” hidden location is within the boundaries of Sampson County and located on public property in an easily accessible hiding place.

“We encourage everyone to get involved, frequent our advertising sponsors for the clues and shop their stores while you are there,” said Matthews.

So, with that, may the search begin.

