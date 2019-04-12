SCC Phonathon nets $15K

The Sampson Community College Foundation’s phonathon raised $15,000 in pledges to help fund grants and scholarships for students. - Sampson Community College Foundation board member Steve Stefanovich and Board of Trustees chair Erika Starling during one of the segments of the phonathon. - Sampson Community College president Dr. Bill Starling and Anne Faircloth during the 2019 SCC Foundation Phonathon. -

Sampson Community College’s Foundation continues to enhance the educational opportunities of the school’s students through scholarships, grants and programs.

The annual phonathon — one of the funding sources for the foundation — proved to be successful yet again and raised $15,000 this year to help continue to fund educational opportunities for students.

“The phonathon was a big collaboration of staff, faculty, students, foundation directors and community volunteers,” phonathon coordinator, and dean of advancement for the college, Lisa Turlington said. “We are lucky to have such overwhelming support for Sampson Community College and truly appreciate the commitment to help promote the college to raise money for student scholarships.”

For the third year in a row, the phonathon was held on the campus of SCC.

More than 100 volunteers helped field calls for the two hours of the phonathon. During that time, various talent segments were presented by residents of Sampson County and segments featuring three-minute highlights of different areas of the college were aired.

“For all of us involved with the college, the phonathon has become an event that we all look forward to each year,” said Dr. Paul Viser, foundation member. “While fundraising still takes place during the frenetic two hours, the occasion has evolved into a rapid succession of singing, dancing, and brief updates on Sampson Community College business and programs. An additional benefit is the chance for the whole college community to have fun and get to know one another in an informal setting.”

In the last two years, nearly $200,000 in scholarships and grants has been awarded to students who attend Sampson Community College.

This year’s event wasn’t much different than those in years past. Community members had the opportunity to call in and make pledges to support the SCC Foundation with the purpose to raise money for scholarships and academic programs. Pledges could also be sent through the mail.

Starting in 1987, after the Foundation was established in 1986, this event was held on campus for many years before partnering with Star Telephone and its predecessors in the late 90s. In 2010, the event was filmed and aired later, but since 2011 it has been a live television event. Last year, due to damage from Hurricane Matthew, the event was moved from the Star offices to the college campus.

Steve Stefanovich, longtime supporter of the foundation, says he looks forward to the phonathon and local talented that is presented each year.

“I am so proud of the generous community that we live in and the amazing talent displayed,” Stefanovich said. “Our phonathon is one the most successful yet. Thank you to the folks that have invested in our community supporting the foundation.”

Turlington said the phonathon event was made possible through the help of Star Communications, in addition to the hundred of volunteers who come out the night of the event.

“The phonathon would not be possible without the overwhelming commitment of Jeff Nethercutt and Star Communications and the entire production is orchestrated by the Star staff,” Turlington added.

