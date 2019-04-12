Pat Mathis, Warsaw Baptist Church Chancel Choir member and deacon, portrays Jesus during a rehearsal of the church’s reenactment of The Last Supper. The scene, featuring 12 church members portraying the disciples, will be part of the Palm Sunday service April 14, beginning during 11 a.m. worship. The reenactment will feature narration, along with the song ‘In Remembrance,’ performed by Mathis and the chancel choir, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards. -

