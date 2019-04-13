Study to address flooding problems

Newton Grove Commissioners discuss town matters during a meeting. -

With summer a few months away, the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners are looking forward to seeing research completed on flooding matters.

Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently contacted officials regarding a grant to conduct an Hydrological & Hydraulic Study (H&H Study) to study problems throughout the town. The purpose is to study the movement of water and how it flows through the area. It’s schedule to start mid-June and end sometime in September.

“Hopefully it’s going to address our drainage problems in town,” Mayor Gerald Darden said about certain parts of town that suffers from flooding issues, especially after the Florence and Matthews hurricanes. “It’s flooded for the past three storms.”

The H&H project will involve more than 320 hours of studying to see if anything can be done to fix the problem.

“Something like this takes time and it doesn’t happen over night,” Darden said. “But it’s a start and I’ll keep everybody informed as we go along.”

During previous meetings, one of the heavily discussed area included West Grove and Church streets.Commissioners previously made repairs to Weeksdale Street, with the assistance of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Work was completed to create a tunnel so water can move away from the road, in addition to a 36-inch tile for the road.

