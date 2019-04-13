MHS memorializes Barefoot

Konnor Brown and Carli Carroll unveil a monument in honor of Jackson Barefoot. - Band Director Joshua Tew talks to a crowd about Jackson Barefoot, a student who passed away in 2018. - Next to family members, Renee Jackson, makes remarks about her late son, Jackson Barefoot. - Midway High School honors Jackson Barefoot with a bench monument. - - Seniors, band students and Student Government members listen to presentations during the dedication ceremony. - - Principal Monty Strickland speaks to students about their work to honor Jackson Barefoot. - - The family of Jackson Barefoot and Midway High School clap after the unveiling of a monument in his honor. - - Barefoot - -

NEWTON GROVE — Together, Konnor Brown and Carli Carroll pulled a tarp off a monument in honor of their beloved classmate Jackson Barefoot as a crowd circled around them in the grove of Midway High School.

Students and family members clapped and fought back tears while looking at a bench with Jackson’s name engraved, near a saxophone — an instrument he loved playing. During the emotional tribute, Band Director Joshua Tew said “extraordinary” is the only word he could come up with to describe Jackson.

“The definition simply says remarkable,” Tew said. “I think Jackson was a remarkable human being.”

The Class of 2019 is preparing to graduate, but they made it known that Barefoot will always be remembered. In July 2018, Jackson died after he was struck by a passing vehicle, while riding his bike in northern Sampson County. If Jackson was still alive, he would be walking across the stage in a few months for Midway’s commencement ceremony.

After the tragedy, Carroll, senior class president, led an effort to memorialize Jackson with assistance from the Student Government Association. During the tribute, Carroll paid respects to the family and thanked community members for their support for fundraising efforts. Through many likes and shares on Facebook, she added that people from other states made contributions as well.

“I think that really speaks to his legacy and who he was as a person,” Carroll said.

Students shared memories about Jackson and held a moment of silence after Carroll said a prayer for his parents, the community and Midway.

“God, my prayer to you for this bench is that with each year that it sits here and with each class that goes through those doors, rather it’s walking in from the buses or their cars or going back home, that they’ll see this memorial and that Jackson would cross their mind and they will remember the legacy that he leaves behind.”

Brown, student body president, and Vice President Ashton Blackburn, expressed how it was very important to let Jackson’s friends and family know that he will not be forgotten as Midway’s seniors prepare for the next chapter in their lives.

“I think it’s very important that we recognize and memorialize him for what a good student he was at our high school,” Blackburn said.

Tew said the bench is important and represents the positive energy and kindness that he showed everyone on a daily basis. During his remarks, he said it’s something everyone can learn from.

“I think that deserves to be remembered for decades and decades and decades,” Tew said. “That’s why I think this bench is important and I think it’ll be here for forever.”

Principal Monty Strickland said it was a great tribute organized by his classmates.

“I’m so happy that we can honor him and keep his memory alive in a special way,” Strickland said. “The monument is beautiful.”

While making remarks to the students, Strickland said Jackson will be remembered becuase of the student-led efforts and his friends.

“…Right in the middle, right in the grove, right here next to flag pole. I’m so proud to be standing here before all of you, knowing what he means to you,” Strickland said about Jackson being loved and missed.

He added that the students from Midway were extraordinary as well and commended Jackson’s parents, Brent and Renee Jackson, for coming to the school.

“I can’t begin to express what you guys are,” Renee said to the school. “I don’t feel like there’s many communities anywhere near that can stand out here, talk about faith and talk and about each other. You don’t find that in many communities.”

After the tragedy, she thanked the school and students for rallying around the family. She left an encouraging message to the seniors as well.

“All of you are beginning to take an exceptional journey,” Renee said. “Our prayer for you is that you enjoy every step of the way. Don’t leave anything out. Don’t look back with regrets and enjoy the ride. We love you. You guys feel like family and it will always be that way. We can’t express to you enough, how much we appreciate the kind gesture that’s been done for our son today to remember him in a way that we never dreamed possible.”

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

