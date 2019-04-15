Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 11 — Charles Arthur Faulkner, 62, of 530 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $35,000; court date is May 7.

• April 11 — Connie Matthews Carr, 73, of 176 Moltonville Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is May 6.

• April 11 — Luther D. Warren, 63, of 606 McPherson St., Roseboro, was charged with alimony. Bond set at $3,000; court date is April 18.

• April 12 — Desmond Shamar Phillips, 18, of 964 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with underage alcohol possession. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 8.

• April 12 — Timothy Jaquan Joyner, 21, of 109 Tyndall Court, Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is May 8.

• April 12 — Rayshawn Stremy-Volcaire Whitfield, 21, of 2180 Needmore Road, Turkey, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon. No bond set; court date is May 3.

• April 12 — Moniqeca Shoquan Smith, 21, of 105 Cardinal St., Warsaw, was charged on out-of-county warrants with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 30.

• April 12 — Bertha Ann Williams, 54, of 215 Ellen St., Clinton, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is April 18.

• April 12 — Rayenako Javond Hill, 37, of 210 S. Faison Ave., Faison, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 3.

• April 12 — Justin Kyle Sutton, 33, of 2672 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer and assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is May 3.

• April 13 — Brianna Noelle Gaster, 24, of 219 Eagles Landing Lane, Autryville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is May 9.

• April 13 — Miles David Weeks, 27, of 115 Hamilton Drive, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 15.

• April 13 — Mydesha Sentora Draughon, 23, of 1118 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and served orders for arrest on charges of failure to wear a seat belt and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 3.

• April 14 — Roxanna Serrano, 22, of 228 Harry Rackley Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 2.

• April 14 — Hubert Irvin Hepler, 30, of 1770 Eugene Jernigan Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is May 3.

Incidents/investigations

• April 11 — Danielle Lynch of Salemburg reported a break-in and theft of a 60-inch TV, valued at $1,000.

• April 12 — Jim Giles of Dunn reported a break-in and theft of power tools, including chainsaws, assorted cordless drills and a jig saw. Items valued at $1,350.

• April 12 — Paula Tyner of Clinton reported the theft of a semi-automatic handgun and laptop, valued at $1,000.

• April 13 — Michael Williams of Dunn reported a break-in and theft of a washing machine, two oil heaters, hot water heater and a 40-gallon iron tub. Items valued at $2,000.

• April 13 — Tele Bocanegra of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of tools, refrigerator and air conditioning unit, valued at $2,000. Damage to a window pane and household goods estimated at $580.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

