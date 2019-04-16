Carnival makes return visit to city this week

D&J Amusements will bring the fair to Clinton Wednesday, April 17, through Sunday, April 21. -

Anyone looking for a family-fun event over spring break need look no further than a local parking lot.

D&J Amusements will host a five-day fair from Wednesday through Sunday in the parking lot behind O’Reilly Auto Parts and BB&T Bank.

The company made a conditional use request last week to operate a special event near the intersection of Southeast Boulevard and Pugh Road. The request was unanimously recommended by the Planning Board, and the Clinton City Council gave official approval, finding that the request met all conditional use standards regarding public health, safety and harmony and conformity with the city’s land development ordinance.

Felipe and Nelly Gutierrez signed the application as property owners. As it was last year, the fair will be set up in a 20,400-square-foot space in the parking lot adjacent to Roses and Tropicana Supermarket. The event will include carnival style rides, games and food. There will be 16 portable toilets on site.

Employees of D&J arrived Sunday and began setting up and preparing for state inspection to take place over the next two days. The fair will operate from 6-11 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday-Sunday.

A family-owned and operated amusement company, D&J Amusements is based out of the Chicago area. During the spring and summer months, the company hosts fairs in the Chicago and surrounding areas and during the winter and early spring, they travel to Miami, Fla. and make stops along the way.

D&J’s experience providing amusement rides to the Chicago area dates back 50 years. Company owners Joe Frankowski and Dan Driskill got their start in the amusement business working for McDermott Amusement Company and later Spectacular Midways, playing some of the largest events in Northern Illinois. The company now owns over 18 modern amusement rides and attractions including the spectacular Freak Out, Pharaoh’s Fury, Screamer, Cliff Hanger, Super Slide and Crazy Submarine.

Fair-goers will be able to purchase a wristband for $20 and unlimited rides.

A similar event was brought to town the last couple years by Donna and Ed Inners, owners of Inners Shows, as part of a partnership with Martin County Sheriff’s Cpl. Joe Snider to benefit youth with dreams of becoming law enforcement officers through the Law Enforcement Explorers Program.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

