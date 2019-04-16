ACE program celebrates Easter

Volunteers and students from the Academy of Continuing Excellence design crosses at West Clinton Original Free Will Baptist Church. - Volunteers and students from the Academy of Continuing Excellence design crosses at West Clinton Original Free Will Baptist Church. - Volunteers and students from the Academy of Continuing Excellence design crosses at West Clinton Original Free Will Baptist Church. -

Dr. Kenneth E. Benton enjoyed watching people search through the grass and bushes for colorful Easter eggs.

West Clinton Original Free Will Baptist Church hosted students and volunteers from the Academy of Continuing Excellence (ACE), through Sampson Community College.

“We’re celebrating Easter by doing something extra special,” said Benton, pastor of the church.

Anna Rouse, ACE Coordinator and lead instructor, was also pleased to visit the church. The purpose of ACE is to assist participants with intellectual disabilities in reading, writing, math and vocational skills. After completing the program, students are transitioned into post-secondary education or the workforce.

“We’re delighted that they invited us so that our students could be in a community activity,” Rouse said. “We try to get them job ready. That comes with communication skills, social skills and things of that nature. It’s good for them to come to a community event like this.”

Along with the egg hunt, which featured more than 200 prizes, the students also painted crosses. Lunch was also served

Benton is also the founder of Academic Abundance, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. It began with a goal of providing a better life for people in eastern North Carolina. Some of the initiatives include academic tutoring at the Sampson Center and teen pregnancy prevention.

Volunteers and students from the Academy of Continuing Excellence design crosses at West Clinton Original Free Will Baptist Church.

West Clinton OFW Baptist hosts visitors