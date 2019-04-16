Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• April 15 — Joseph Ross Duncan Jr., 29, of 5404 Richlands Hwy., Jacksonville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and no operator’s license. Bond set at $9,500; court date is April 26.
• April 15 — Gerard Andre Parker, 24, of 2500 Trinity Church Road, Magnolia, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce. Bond set at $5,000; court date was April 16.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.