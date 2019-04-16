Registration underway for 4-H Summer Fun

Gracie McDonald and Rylie McDonald make bags out of old T-shirts during a 4-H Summer workshop. -

Each summer, Elizabeth Merrill and other 4-H leaders stay busy leading children through fun hands-on activities — an alternative to staying at home, playing video games or watching TV.

The excitement will continue in a few months through the 4-H Summer Fun workshops. Registration began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, May 31. The first session is scheduled to kick off 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 7, with the “4-H Summer Splash!” at the pool.

The workshops provide a variety of opportunities for youngsters of all ages from June to early August. Some of them involve science, agriculture, livestock, gardening and fishing. Prices vary and space is limited for each workshop.

Merrill, 4-H program assistant, said the students are learning life skills through the workshops.

“They’re creating memories and creating friendships with other kids from across the state,” Merrill said about events outside of Sampson County.

One of the examples is the N.C. 4-H Congress in Raleigh, which gives members 12 and older a chance to compete with other 4-H’ers during the week-long event at North Carolina State University. It includes workshops, officer elections, dances and other activities.

“They’re learning citizenship and self-development,” Merrill said. “A lot of these activities are not just based on fun. We’re empowering these kids with life skills in order to succeed in whatever future goals they have planned.”

Camp Millstone in Ellerbe is hosting the 4-H Summer Camp from July 7-12 for participants 9 and older. Some of the activities include horseback riding, hiking and campfires. Space is limited and the cost is $200, which covers the activities and lodging.

“Through that week, they’ll be learning leadership, communication and other life skills they’ll be able to use for the rest of their lives,” Merrill said.

Participants are required to register online and fill out 4-H enrollment forms at https://nc.4honline.com

Existing members may sign up by logging in under their family profile. New members are required to create a family profile and enter separate enrollment forms for each child.

For more information, contact Merrill or Genny Thompson, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development at 910-592-7161. A list of summer activities for 2019 and other other programs is available at https://sampson.ces.ncsu.edu/sampson-county-4-h.

All payments for the summer programs must be finalized by 5 p.m. June 7. A full schedule is available at www.bit.ly/2KOdik2.

