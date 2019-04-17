Sampson to sell water to Johnston

County Commissioner Jerol Kivett and vice-chairwoman Sue Lee listen to a presentation during a recent meeting, at which the board voted to enter into an agreement to sell water to Johnston. -

Sampson County will sell water to Johnston County beginning next year, under an agreement signed by officials in both counties.

Under the agreement with Johnston, Sampson will provide 500,000 gallons per day from its currently-under-construction I-40/N.C. 403 production well to serve as additional supply for the Johnston East distribution system. That water will be delivered to two separate Johnston connections — Easy Street and Oak Grove Church Road.

Specifically, Sampson will provide 150,000 gallons per day to Easy Street beginning June 2020, and 350,000 gallons per day to Oak Grove Church Road starting June 2021. That coincides with the time frame when infrastructure at those respective locations will be complete.

Johnston will have a minimum daily purchase requirements of 100,000 gallons at Easy Street and 300,000 gallons at Oak Grove Church Road. Johnston agreed to pay a monthly charge of $2.50 per 1,000 gallons during the first five years. The agreement is for a 30-year term.

“That is something that Johnston and Sampson officials worked out beforehand,” said Sampson Public Works director Lin Reynolds of the price. “We came up with that number compared to what the other agencies were selling them water for. We could’ve asked for more, but they explained to us that if we asked for more, they would buy from the lower-priced entity and wouldn’t buy as much from us.”

County attorney Joel Starling said average daily supply targets have been examined by engineers, and can be met. Starling said Johnston officials initially wanted a 75-year term, but that was talked down to 30. The price can be renegotiated after five years.

“Is it everything we wanted if we had a Christmas wish list — no it’s not,” said Starling, “but that’s the product of negotiations between two entities.”

Reynolds said talks with Johnston have been ongoing for about a year. The two counties are already splitting the costs for the infrastructure improvements to make the two connections happen.

The well and one of the Johnston water connections will also benefit from state grant funds.

Last month, Sampson was awarded nearly $1.6 million in grants from the State Water Infrastructure Authority to assist in funding 50 percent of three separate projects, two of which are directly involved in the Johnston partnership.

One grant, in the amount of $232,500, is for Johnston County Water Interconnection Phase I to connect the two systems along Easy Street. The total cost of that connection is estimated at $930,000, to be split evenly between the two counties, with Sampson’s cost being $465,000. That grant will pay half of Sampson’s cost.

That Easy Street connection is scheduled for a summer 2020 completion.

A second connection for Oak Grove Church Road, with a price tag of $2.1 million to again be split 50-50 between Johnston and Sampson, has a targeted summer 2021 completion.

A second state grant of $909,160 will assist with completion of the I-40/N.C. 403 well, part of a $1,818,320 price tag. Sampson’s water system has two wells in operation already, with that well in the Faison area being the third. The well is slated to be finished in 2020.

The development of the water supply and transmission facilities, currently ongoing in the northern end of the county, will strengthen Sampson’s water system and offer revenue generation opportunities, such as this one with Johnston, local officials said.

The Sampson Board of Commissioners approved the bulk water agreement in a unanimous vote. Johnston followed suit.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Sampson commissioner Jerol Kivett,who praised Reynolds and staff during a recent meeting. “It required a lot of work and a lot of forethought, and I think it’s a great opportunity for our county.”

