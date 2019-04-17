Union district set for changes

Carr - Hammond - Register - Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent, speaks about changes being made to Union Elementary and Union Intermediate schools. - -

After taking several tours of Union Intermediate School, district leaders are ready to move forward with plans to fill empty classrooms with third-graders.

During a Tuesday work session, the Sampson County Board of Education and school officials discussed reconfiguration plans for Union Elementary and Union Intermediate schools to improve efficiency. If finalized, third-grade education would take place at Union Intermediate, which now serves only fourth- and fifth graders, beginning in the 2019-2020 school year. This would turn Union Elementary into a building for pre-kindergarten through second grade.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy and Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, said moving the students from Union Elementary will come with several benefits when it comes to space and education. During the visits, Carr said Union Intermediate felt empty.

“You were thinking around the corner, there might be a cobweb because of inactivity,” Carr said. “All of that would be gone and this school would be hustling and bustling with another grade level in it. It would be a busy, busy school and it’s already full of dedicated educators with a laser-like focus, with an administrator driven to success.”

As of mid-April, 648 students were enrolled at Union Elementary, while Union Intermediate had 294. With new plans, Union Elementary and Union Intermediate schools would have enrollments of 494 and 448, respectively.

Other benefits, school officials said, include having high-stakes End-of-Grade testing at the same site for accountability purposes and not having to add classrooms to comply with House Bill 13 — impending legislation mandating a certain amount of K-3 students in each classroom.

Carr believes Union Elementary would become a strong foundation for local students, noting there’s been a strain on facilities. Students would also have adequate time to play during recess with another grade leaving.

“There is space left with this move,” Carr said about class sizes.

Union Elementary Principal Dondi Hobbs and staff members would like to build an intervention room to deal with social, emotional and behavioral needs. Another goal is to have a classroom designated for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

The change would also allow the school to move a pre-kindergarten class indoors, where some classes have been relegated to mobile units to accommodate spillover.

“It moves everything indoors, so that’s a plus,” Carr said.

Along with testing at Union Intermediate, school officials believes the move will increase parent engagement as well.

“If they know they’re going to be there all three years, I would say going in, this is the most optimal year to get parents on board because you would be bringing in a bigger group this year,” she said.

With more students being added to Union Intermediate School, Carr said it would be a good opportunity to reach the 400 student threshold, which would help increase the principal’s salary, according to pay levels established by the state based on attendance.

“I didn’t want to see Union Intermediate used as a growing ground for a principal to only be there for a couple of years and the staff not developing strong relationships with the principal,” Carr said. “I think adjusting and moving that grade level gives both schools an equal playing field with them being over 400. They would get in there and dig in to stay and really make a difference in the Union District.”

The switch would also allow an assistant principal to travel back and forth between the schools. Union Elementary was the only school to have an assistant, which led to some criticism. At the time, Carr said people didn’t realize how many students were being served at the school.

“They would already know both sets of kids,” she said. “So I think it would be smooth and feel more equitable among our other schools when you look at numbers. There’s a plus there.”

Mark Hammond, executive director of Auxiliary Services, reported that 11 spaces at Union Intermediate are not being used on a full-time basis, but they receive heating and air conditioning. By moving, it would create eight spaces at Union Elementary. He also emphasized that it would eliminate the need for mobile units to meet the requirements of the class reduction law.

“From a facility standpoint, it’s win-win on both ends,” Hammond said.

Along with other officials, Hammond pointed out that services such as the cafeteria and busing will not be affected, since drivers are shared between the two schools. School members are also looking forward to seeing Union Intermediate gain another teacher assistant.

Board member Robert Burley was said to be involved in the decision process and it was mentioned by officials that both principals felt comfortable with the change. Tim Register, chairman of the Board of Education, spoke about enrollments going up and down at schools, but he believes it’s time for the change and thanked the instructional staff for the research.

“After I walked through the buildings, my concern that I shared at the last board meeting was that I didn’t want to make the change just to make it and have kids stacked on top of each other,” said Register. “But that will not be the case. There’s plenty of room to handle them and I think it’s a positive move and I certainly endorse it.”

The reconfiguration will placed on the consent agenda for a final decision at the next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, inside the board auditorium, 437 Rowan Road, Clinton.

