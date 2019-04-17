Theological graduation coming to Expo Center

Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood Sr. and Pastor Idella M. Fullwood continue their ministry through the North Carolina Theological Seminary. -

Theology students from all over the world are coming to Clinton to take the next step in their religious journey.

North Carolina Theological Seminary (NCTS) is hosting its commencement exercise at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. The public is invited to attend to celebrate with more than 200 candidates receiving associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees.

Based out of Clinton, the mission of the Bible college is to help train people on the teachings of Jesus Christ. There’s more than 40 extension campus in Georgia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Illinois, Virginia and foreign countries such as the Bahamas, Nigeria and India. Some of the fields of study are theology, biblical counseling and divinity. Certificates of completion for ministry studies will also be awarded.

Pastor Varnie N. Fullwood, NCTS founder, believes the event is very significant for communities throughout the world. For the past three years, thousands of people have attended the event at the Agri-Exposition Center.

“The Bible says we should study to show thyself approved and to rightly divide the word of truth,” Fullwood said. “With this graduation, more than 200 kingdom workers would have done that and will be able to greatly impact the world with the knowledge they gained of God’s word.”

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

