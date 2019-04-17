Sampson Community College’s Develop the East is an exciting project which will eventually involve entities and individuals throughout Sampson County in one way or other, on campus and off.

This is already the case with building and construction technology students.

“Our kids are out here really making the most of this opportunity to get more hands-on training,” says Dustin Hatcher, an instructor in the Building and Construction Technology department at SCC. “We are using excavators, skid steers and chainsaws to clear a path for sidewalks and other amenities that will grace this side of campus very soon and we are excited about it. This work is great real-world experience for our students and most definitely something an employer will want to see on their résumés.”

Develop the East results from student and community interest in recreation-related events at the college. The area is expected to host outdoor events and performances at the college that are open to residents of Sampson County. The SCC Foundation continues to raise funds for the project. The goal is that restrooms, lighting, and a walking track will be some items included, among potentially broader and exciting permanent structures.

“These students are now part of history in Sampson County,” adds Barney Grady, Coordinator of Building and Industrial Programs at the college. “Soon, contractors will be here to begin pouring the first phase of walkways,” he says. “Our students can learn from this, but our intent is that they will actually pour the second phase themselves soon after. There is no better tool for learning than doing it themselves and that’s what we try to do.”

For more information about the program, contact Grady at [email protected]

An aerial shot of Sampson Community College construction students continuing to work on the Develop the East project. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_DTEStudents.jpg An aerial shot of Sampson Community College construction students continuing to work on the Develop the East project.

Campus project offers hands-on learning