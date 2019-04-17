Cast continues rehearsals for ‘Legally Blonde’

Legally Blonde, Jr. is busily in rehearsals and will be opening in the next few weeks.

The cast of 27 high schoolers is excited to bring this fun and fast-paced production to life. We will be performing six shows and we hope you can catch one of them. Our production begins Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. with a very special showing for students.

We will feature a student night special — all students who come will receive a discount on tickets — the production tickets will be $5 for students for Thursday night only. All other shows will have a $10 admission ticket and show times are Friday, May 3, Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 with showtimes on all three days at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tell everyone you know you do not want to miss this amazing cast and show. It is sponsored by David Hobson, Attorney at Law and directed by Angela Martin. One of our main characters is Josiah Burkhardt, who is portraying the role of Warner. Josiah is in his first production at SCT and is homeschooled. Josiah and his cast will be ready to entertain you in May. So go get tickets soon for this production.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_LEGALLYBLONDEJR_LOGO-2.jpg