Autryville mulls sales of beer, wine

AUTRYVILLE — With approval from residents, beer and wine could be sold in the near future — a decision that may serve to bring new business to the town in western Sampson County.

The town’s commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the matter with residents. Together, they listened to different points of view during the meeting.

According to town leaders, public approval could lead to a new convenience store and gas station in Autryville. Town officials pointed to possible site owned by the Honeycutt family where beer and wine could be sold. The property is located east of town on the outskirts of Autryville.

However, not being allowed to have beer and unfortified wine on shelves could be a dealbreaker,some said. Unfortified wines have 16 percent or less alcohol by volume.

Although Autryville Mayor Larry Autry supports having a new places of businesses to offer goods and services, he’s not in favor of alcohol being sold in town.

“I’m all for new business and the town needs new business,” said Autry. “As a mayor and pastor, personally I don’t feel like that’s the route to go.”

But the majority of his colleagues on the board disagreed with the mayor. One of the commissioners, Mickie Spell, believes economic growth is a good reason to show support.

“The town needs to grow or we’re going to die,” Spell said. “If you don’t grow, you won’t make it now. We’ve got to have more businesses and we’ve got to have customers.”

With new commerce, Spell believes there’s potential to increase home sales as well.

“It’s a plus-plus for the town of Autryville,” he said.

George Tyndall, a property owner who resides outside the city limits, was in favor of alcohol being sold in Autryville. During the talk, there were points made about negative elements that alcohol sales could bring, but Tyndall pointed out that spirits are still accessible in nearby areas.

“We’re going to have it anyway if they go across the county line, which is a mile away,” Tyndall said referring to Cumberland County.

After the meeting, Autry pointed out that if there’s a tie vote among commissioners, he gets to break it for the final decision.

“That very seldom happens,” Autry said about a split vote. The town’s board has five commissioners.

According to the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission of North Carolina, other towns such as Clinton, Garland, Newton Grove and Garland allow alcohol to be sold in their areas, through various regulations. One of the last voting decisions in Sampson County was made in November 2017 when the majority of Garland residents voted in favor of unfortified wine sales among other types.

An additional public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Town Hall, 215 S. Gray St., Autryville.

“We’re just trying to get some feedback,” Autry said about a decision being placed on a ballot in November. “There’s no need of going through the motions of getting it on the ballot if the residents are against it.”

Public hearing set for May 21

