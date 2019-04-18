Sampson continues CTE endeavors

Ginger Stone, director of Career and Technical Education for Sampson County Schools, speaks to board members. -

Officials from Sampson County Schools are continuing to explore ways to improve career and technical opportunities for students.

Ginger Stone, director of Career and Technical Education (CTE), made a presentation to the Board of Education for the 2019-2020 school year. The mission of the program is to provide work-based learning for students, along with educational certifications and credentials.

For the 2018-2019 school year, the total high school enrollment was 2,294, with 31 teachers providing instruction. The total amount of students enrolled in CTE courses was 3,735 — an indicator of students taking more than one class.

The program with the most participation was Family and Consumer Science Education, with 986 students enrolled. Sampson’s second biggest program was Agriculture Education at 956. Business and Information Technology Education was third at 858.

Board vice-chairperson Kim Schmidlin spoke about computer coding becoming more popular with youths. The process involves writing instructions executed by computers.

“It’s something that students are very excited about and something they really enjoy,” Schmidlin said.

She added that she would like to add it to middle schools and how coding comes with a lot of career opportunities.

“I feel that it would be a tremendous asset for our students,” she said.

A computer science curriculum is currently available at Hobbton High School, but she added that there are ways to incorporate more coding.

“We do some things in the other classes, but it’s not as extensive as it is at Hobbton High School,” Stone said.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is redoing courses, so the district didn’t have a solid educational pathway for coding.

CTE begins at the middle school level with computer instruction and another class for students to explore careers, with education continuing in high school. At the high school level, some of the opportunities include marketing, technology, and industrial.

With assistance from Sampson Community College and the Employment Security Commission, the district recently introduced a series of masonry courses to students. Participants also earn certification through the National Center for Construction Education and Research.

Stone also spoke about the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act created to improve CTE, which is allowing districts to serve fifth graders in the future. A plan has not been established yet. Full implementation will start in July 2020.

The CTE plan and funding application will be placed on the consent agenda for a final decision at the next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, inside the board auditorium, 437 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Coding, computer science programs cited

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

