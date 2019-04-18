Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 17 — Jennifer Logan Barbee, 23, of 800 Black Creek Road, Four Oaks, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is May 28.

• April 17 — Jane Michelle Sessoms, 40, of 8409 Dunn Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is May 14.

• April 17 — Samaria Cardenas, 19, of 6200 Old Warsaw Road, Turkey, was charged with harassing phone call and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is May 7.

• April 17 — Henry Barrientos, 40, of 971 Old U.S. 701 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 13.

• April 17 — Michelle Gomez, 18, of 6477 Ebenezer Forest Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is May 7.

• April 17 — Jerry Glenn Howard Jr., 38, of 212 Lonnie Parker Lane, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, simple assault, communicating threats and breaking and entering to terrorize. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 3.

• April 17 — Seth Hudson Giddens, 35, of 2060 Mount Olive Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with failure to comply- child support and resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 28.

• April 18 — Kevin Lee Grimes, 40, of 9058 Highway 55 North, Statonsburg, N.C., was charged with communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. No bond set; court date is May 7.

Incidents/investigations

• April 17 — Gloria Parker of Turkey reported a vehicle break-in in Clinton, with $2,000 in damage done and a speaker and amp, valued at $950, taken.

• April 17 — Robin Walston of Faison reported the theft of two firearms, valued at $650.

• April 17 — Ana Campos-Perez of Roseboro reported a break-in and the theft of money and assorted jewelry, valued at $3,700.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.