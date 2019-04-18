A 32-year-old man charged with multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child in a Sampson County case earlier this year stands accused of illegally reentering the United States after previously being deported.

A federal grand jury in Raleigh has returned an indictment against Aldo Noe Ramos-Andino, 32, of Honduras, charging him with illegal reentry of a deported alien. Two others, Lester Alexander Flores-Paz, 34, of Guatemala, and Vicente Gonzalez-Piteros, 32, of Mexico, were also indicted.

Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced the indictments in a press release Wednesday.

If convicted of illegal reentry of a deported alien, Ramos-Andino, previously deported and found in Sampson; Flores-Paz, previously deported two times and found in Harnett County; and Gonzalez-Piteros, previously deported and found in Gates County, would each face maximum penalties of two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictments are merely accusations, Higdon noted in the prepared statement.

“The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” the statement read.

The cases are being investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security investigators.

Ramos-Andino was arrested by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities in February and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $30,000 secured bond as a result of those alleged offenses.

He was arrested Feb. 11.

Sampson County Sheriff’s Office officials said that law enforcement was notified of complaints made by a family member, who reported their suspicions of possible inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor child under the age of 15. Following investigation by sheriff’s authorities, the charges were brought against Ramos-Andino.

