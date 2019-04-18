Signs of new beginnings

Are you bound by burdensome living that can steal joy, stop new beginnings, and stall blessings? While eating Sunday lunch alone on my deck and enjoying signs of a new season with squirrels scampering and flowers blooming, this story stirs in my heart that has been broken into pieces many times like unto Humpty Dumpty. Seasons of sadness and solitude seemed never ending when death called my husbands, parents, sister, brother in law, and many precious people I loved and cherished Home for eternity in a place with no heartbreaks or hurts.

Are you thinking of loved ones who have left your side and are living with Jesus? Going through grief with God is a personal journey no one can give directions or do for the one whose heart is broken. Yet, it happens in His perfect timing when we stomp bitterness, stay closely connected to the Lord and loved ones, and step in in faith to His plans for new beginnings and blessings beyond anything we could ever imagine!

Sitting still in my old metal chair – a gift mother and daddy gave Tim and me in 1982 in honor of our 7th wedding anniversary — made comfortable with a new cushion — a gift I gave myself in 2018 to celebrate my 65th birthday — precious memories kept me company while enjoying a cool breeze and delicious dessert! Signs of a new season on the calendar showed the majesty of the Master. Signs of a new season in my healed heart and body show in my respect and reverence for the past, my passion to enjoy each new day (gift) God gives in my sunset years, and my faith to trust as He guides and gives joy on my journey.

The good news is, God is no respecter of persons! He will do the same for each of His brokenhearted, burdened, bewildered children who trust and take steps of faith to new beginnings with Him at the helm. Are you ready to put the past in its proper place and push to new seasons with sunshine trumping sorrow? Have you tried by trusting all the king’s horses and all the king’s men to put your heart together again – as happens in the nursery rhyme…to no avail? Then, take it to the Lord, look to Him for help and happiness while trusting that He will put all the pieces of your broken heart together again. The good news is: Yes, He can!

New Beginnings can come when we embrace God’s Word and live by Jesus’ ways.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” 2 Corinthians 5:17

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11

“Remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” Isaiah 43:19

“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. The Lord is my portion, says my soul, therefore I will hope in Him.” Lamentations 3: 22-24

“And I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. And I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh.” Ezekiel 36:26

“Brothers, I do not consider that I have made it my own. But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the gold for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:13-14

“He has made everything beautiful in its time…” Ecclesiastes 3:11

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4

“The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.” Proverbs 16:9

While writing this story, God convicted my heart to be careful of negative words and ways that can keep us going around the mountain of misery and mishaps as did the children of Israel while wandering in the wilderness. Those of us who have tasted the sting of loved ones leaving us behind or separation of families make choices to stay stuck in the past or soar to new beginnings. We can stew in continuous lamenting of being by ourselves with burdens and bitterness keeping us company or stepping in faith to new seasons by speaking words of life, trusting God to mend wounds, heal hearts, and send sunshine in ways only He can do. The good news is: Yes, He will!

Before writing the ending to this story, I bowed my head and asked God to forgive me when I try to fix my hurts and heartaches without seeking His Word and way. Then, I praised Him for healing my heart, body, and dining with me every day…especially on an Autumn Sunday when the enemy tried to pull me away! The good news is: Jesus will never leave or forsake us! These are His words of hope to restore joy, orchestrate new beginnings, and send blessings every day!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

