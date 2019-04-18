Ahab, the most corrupt and evil of all the kings of the northern kingdom of Israel had a confrontation on mount Carmel with the prophet Elijah. Ahab had led the nation of Israel into the worship of Baalim. Elijah had by God’s command prayed for Israel to be stricken with a drought, rain ceasing to fall for a period of some three years and six months (James 5:17). At the end of that three and a half years, Elijah showed himself to Ahab and the confrontation began. Elijah had king Ahab call the people of Israel to mount Carmel, and then he had him call four hundred and fifty prophets of Baal. Two bullocks were provided, one for the four hundred and fifty prophets of Baal and the other for Elijah. The prophets of Baal went first, building an altar and praying to Baal to burn their sacrifice with fire from heaven. After Baal failed to burn the sacrifice offered to him, Elijah called on God to burn the sacrifice to Him that had been soaked and soaked with water. Of course, the God of heaven burned not only the sacrifice, but the very water that filled the trenches. All of this is recorded in the eighteenth chapter of the book of I Kings. Prior to the proof of the supremacy of God almighty and the vanity of serving Baal being presented, Elijah presented a challenge to the people of Israel. He said unto them, “How long halt ye between two opinions? If the Lord be God, follow him: But if Baal, then follow him” (I Kings 18:21).

Though the wording may seem a bit awkward to us, the gist of the challenge to the people of Israel was for them to stop trying to stand in the gap and be on both sides at once. We might use the terminology, trying to ride the fence. The word “halt” indicates the inability to go either way, they were somewhat stuck where they were. Though the word “opinion” is used, the two options were to follow the true God which certainly was not just an opinion that Elijah held, it was the only true way to go. Indeed, it would be an opinion to think that Baal could have provided any salvation for them at all.

Now, our goal is to make a comparison of what was taking place with Israel on mount Carmel and what many are doing today in the name of religion. Not all religion is good. The worship of Baal was a religion, but not the right religion. One can be religious, but religiously wrong and lost. Saul of Tarsus was an extremely religious man, and sincerely religious (Acts 23:1), but until he obeyed the gospel of Christ in Damascus, he was a lost man (Acts 22:16). Just doing things in the name of the Lord, does not equate being a saved person. Jesus once said, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say unto me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity” (Matt. 7:21).

God has always required a real commitment. He has never accepted half-hearted, nor partial service. Jesus said, “He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad” (Matt. 2.30). A decision has to be made to commit, one way or the other. As Joshua told the children of Israel as they took possession of the promise land, “Now therefore fear the Lord, and serve him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve ye the Lord. And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Josh. 24:14-15).

The options that the people had on mount Carmel were the same we have today. Though Baal is not specifically an option for most of us, the truth is that the choice was between God and the things of this world. When the chief priests and the elders of the people came to Jesus and asked, “By what authority doest thou these things” (Matt. 21:23), Jesus posed a question of his own, revealing the only possible origins available to man. He asked, “The baptism of John, whence was it? from heaven, or of men?” (Matt. 21:25). Thus, the “two opinions” we often halt between are simply whether to do the will of God or to do that which mere man has devised. One problem that often exists in this choice is that many fail to even realize they stand at a crossroads where a decision has to be made. It may well be that we just need to open our eyes. Paul said, “knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep…” (Rom. 13:11). A little self-examination might well be in order. Paul told the Corinthians to, “Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves…” (II Cor. 13:5). And, James tells us to look into the mirror of God’s word in order that we might see that which God is looking at and will judge us by (James 1:23-25). We will be judged in the last day by what we have done in this life as compared to what the gospel directs (II Cor. 5:10).

