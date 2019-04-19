SCS eyes update to online, dual enrollment

Schmidlin -

Officials with Sampson County Schools are working to introduce a new policy requiring online and dual enrollment to take a couple of courses on their high school campus.

During a recent meeting, board vice-chairperson Kim Schmidlin and the district’s policy committee recently met to discuss the process, among other matters. Policy 3102 addresses online instruction, while 3102 is for dual enrollment.

The pending rule for the policies says that “All students must take at least two courses on their high school campus each semester with arrival and departure times for those students being determined by the high school administration.”

It also states that students desiring to enroll into Career and College promise should complete a pathway at their high school first, which focuses on career and training for a particular field or occupation. A written recommendation is required for those who haven’t completed a pathway. The purpose of the program is to offer qualified students entry-level job skills and other opportunities leading to a certificate, diploma or degrees.

Through online education, students are able to expand their educational options. School guidance counselors advise students on North Carolina Virtual Public School courses and other online courses available for credit.

In an effort to understand more about how campuses are dealing with the increase in the number of students participating in dual enrollment and online instruction, Schmidlin contacted local principals and guidance counselors.

“They feel like the two courses on campus is a good thing to have in the policies,” Schmidlin said.

Board officials will have 30 days to review the policy before it’s approved and discussed in May.

Board mulls requirements of taking classes on campus

