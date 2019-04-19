Local Easter events upcoming

The Autryville Easter parade will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. This event is hosted by the Autryville Fire Department. - The town of Garland will hold its annual Easter celebration, including the annual egg hunt, Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Garland Park. - Newkirk Park is hosting the annual Easter egg hunt Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. -

Thousands of colorful eggs will fill local parks and fields throughout the county, as area municipalities and organizations host their annual Easter celebrations.

The Newkirk Park Advisory Committee is sponsoring its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, at 503 Ferrell St., Clinton. In addition to the traditional hunt of candy-filled eggs, hot dogs and refreshments will be served.

Committee members do ask small children to be accompanied by an adult, and children should bring their own Easter basket or bag. Visitors may bring chairs if they wish to sit and watch.

In addition to the hunting fun, there will be an opportunity for hunters to play a variety of games. Members of Clinton’s police and fire departments are also scheduled to make a visit and speak with visitors and show their emergency equipment.

The Easter Egg Hunt is just one of many ways the Newkirk Park Advisory Committee works to bring the community together.

Garland Easter Egg Hunt

Many communities throughout Sampson County are preparing to have Easter events for families and their children.

Garland is hosting its Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 22. Registration for the hunt starts at 10 a.m. An opening ceremony will follow at 11 a.m.

The Egg Hunt starts at noon. Armbands may be purchased for $2 and includes participation in the Egg hunt for children up to 12 years old, corn hole game, face painting and a petting zoo.

Entertainment will be provided from 1 to 3 p.m. Some of the other attractions include vendors, amusement rides, cake walk, food and refreshments.

For more information, contact the Garland Town Hall at 910-529-4141.

Autryville Easter Parade

The Town of Autryville is hosting its Annual Easter Parade from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20 on Williams Street (Old Highway 24).

Participants will begin lining up at 10 a.m. at Autryville Baptist Church, 425 E. Williams St. There is no charge to join. Candy is not allowed to be thrown from cars, floats, walkers or other ways.

For more information about entering the parade, contact Town Clerk Jessica Faircloth at 910-525-4567.

The Autryville Easter parade will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. This event is hosted by the Autryville Fire Department. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_aville6.jpg The Autryville Easter parade will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. This event is hosted by the Autryville Fire Department. The town of Garland will hold its annual Easter celebration, including the annual egg hunt, Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Garland Park. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Easter_1-1.jpg The town of Garland will hold its annual Easter celebration, including the annual egg hunt, Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Garland Park. Newkirk Park is hosting the annual Easter egg hunt Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Easter_2-1.jpg Newkirk Park is hosting the annual Easter egg hunt Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday parade, Monday festivities on tap