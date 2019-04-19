Midway hosts Service Day

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Diana Santiago, Midway Middle student, tries on equipment worn by service workers from South River Electric Membership Corporation. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Students at Midway Middle watch a drone operated by Prentice Madgar, deputy fire marshal and fire inspector for Sampson County. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Trooper William Johnson of the North Carolina Highway Patrol speaks to students about his work. He was joined by Gerard Rodriguez of the N.C. Highway Patrol. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent During Community Service Day, Midway Middle School students listened to presentations from personnel with the Plain View Fire Department, as well as other stations in Sampson. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Adam McLamb and Tim Tart of South River EMC speak to students about career opportunities after high school. - -

DUNN — In the parking lot of Midway Middle School, students had fun watching a drone hover above them as they waived at its camera.

Prentice Madgar, deputy fire marshal and fire inspector for Sampson County, held the remote and explained how the technology can be used for emergency situations such as search missions, rescues or fires. He was one of many emergency personnel making presentations for the school’s fifth annual Community Service Day.

“Our drone has thermal imaging capabilities and what we call FPV, or First Person View,” Madgar said. “We can search and actually look at what you can see through the camera. Plus, we can search for heat signatures.”

The purpose of the event was to help students learn about careers and operations from a variety of emergency personnel and service workers.

“I think it’s great,” Madgar said about the face-to-face education. “We’re getting into the age range, closer to where we need to be. We focus a lot on elementary children. When they get to middle and high school, we forget about them. That’s when you should be really showing them what’s out there for them to do and get them encouraged to get into emergency services.”

Robin Marley, organizer and data manager, showed appreciation for the organizations spending time with students, along with Smithfield Hog Production providing lunch. The participants included Sampson County EMS, North Carolina Forestry Service, South River Electric Membership Corporation, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Duke Life Flight and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

“They try to get the kids interested in their departments and their services and hopefully spark an interest for a student to follow in their path,” Marley said. “Even if they don’t want to do it as a career, they can see their options to volunteer in their communities to give back.”

Fire departments representing the communities of Plain View, Clement, Spivey’s Corner and Herring brought various fire trucks so students could learn about the different types of engines. Taylors Bridge Fire Department brought its ATV team to speak with students. The ATVs are used when emergency workers are unable to drive trucks and cars into wooded areas.

Israel Cook, a Midway eighth-grader, said there were a lot of interesting things to learn about the workforce.

“I felt that we had a lot of experience and it helped us with understanding what they do, how they do it and how much hard work they actually do,” Cook said.

Meredith Johnson, band instructor, said she enjoyed watching the students meet the emergency professionals.

“I think they really enjoyed being out here today and they asked a lot of good questions,” Johnson said.

Adam McLamb, crew foreman for South River EMC, said the presentations gave students a better understanding of their duties and training programs which can be an alternative to attending college for several years. Tim Tart, lineman for South River EMC, was also glad to talk to students about the role he, McLamb and others serve in providing electrical service to customers.

“If we come out here and it gives two kids an opportunity to see this as a career they may want to run with, we gave two kids a dream and they can roll with it,” Tart said.

Local pros share career experience with students

By Chase Jordan

