Garland Spring Clean Up delayed

GARLAND — Due to maintenance issues, Spring Clean Up is being delayed for residents throughout town.

During a recent meeting, the Garland Board of Commissioners met to discuss the problem regarding a dump truck that is out of service.

“Spring clean up has been delayed unfortunately, again,” Murphy said in regard to the 18-year-old vehicle.

To fix the problem, town leaders are in the process of purchasing another truck, with hopes of beginning he seasonal service for residents. At their February meeting, dates were set for two weeks in April.

At a previous meeting, commissioners expressed how the decision was a relief since there was no fall cleanup due to public work and maintenance issues.

“We had already notified our citizens of the scheduled spring clean up and there is much debris out ready for pick up,” Murphy stated in message to commissioners.

Murphy said additional information will be presented during an April meeting at Town Hall, 190 S. Church Ave., Garland.

